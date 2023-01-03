Local high school sports scores 1-3-23

Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58; Cranberry 62, Forest Area 10; Clarion 38, Karns City 31; Clarion-Limestone 63, A-C Valley 36; Keystone 69, North Clarion 50; Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40
Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, died Dec. 2, 2022.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Venango County physician David McCandless is closing out more than a century-old family legacy of medical practice in Venango County, as well as bringing his 45-year career to a close.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion-Limestone 45, Crawford Christian Academy 22; Mercer 37, Moniteau 32 (OT)
Oil City standouts Ethen Knox and Cam Crocker, along with Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley, were honored Thursday by being named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Teams.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Rocky Grove 38; Fairview 53, Franklin 51; Cameron County 45, Clarion 44; Clarion-Limestone 88, Reynolds 54; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Lakeview 37; North Clarion 77, Forest Area 6; Cranberry 66, Venango Catholic 30
- From staff reports
Initial grants totaling $1,000 have been awarded by a group formed to promote journalism education in Venango County.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oil City 40, Cranberry 37; Harbor Creek 39, Franklin 15; Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27; Meadville 31, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14; North Clarion 44, Kane 18; Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 39; Laurel 47, Grove City 31; Cochranton 44, Girard 21; Redbank Valley 80, Rockwood 24
- From staff reports
Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer
Eight minutes on average — that’s the time it takes for the local Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S) Honor Guard to do its part sending U.S. veterans to rest.
Boys basketball: Franklin 53, Farrell 42; Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37; Moniteau 46, Clarion 44; A-C Valley 46, Sheffield 41; Clarion-Limestone 43, Johnsonburg 40; Union 81, Titusville 51; Grove City 53, Reynolds 21
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
James Ruby, a longtime teacher and later headmaster at Venango Christian High School whose tenure spanned almost all of the school’s first quarter century, was certainly one of a kind.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SWIMMING: Oil City 96, Grove City 72; Franklin 128, Farrell 0
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.
No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Keystone 45, Cranberry 29, Redbank Valley 36, Moniteau 34, Karns City 59, Clarion-Limestone 24, Union 49, A-C Valley 32, Clarion 41, Forest Area 15, Victory Christian 33, CLA 25
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Callaghan’s Pharmacy, a central storefront on the main street of Franklin for nearly 60 years, has closed its pharmacy and is preparing to close the rest of the business in the coming days.
The following school districts have canceled school today, Dec. 15:
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign is in full swing at several locations in Venango County.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 59, Meadville 53; Grove City 53, Oil City 39; Moniteau 59, Cranberry 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67; Karns City 47, Redbank Valley 42; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34; Union 79, Forest Area 13, Christian Life Academy 63, Venango Catholic 45
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Clarion 58, Rocky Grove 50; Venango Catholic 49, Grove City Christian Academy 42; Ridgway 48, Clarion-Limestone 44
Dog found dead from gunshot
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Oil City High School choral members brought some Christmas cheer to Oil City Area School District elementary schools on Friday.
Boys Basketball: Franklin 63, Grove City 43; Oil City 39, Bradford 38; Saegertown 75, Rocky Grove 70 OT; Karns City 70, Cranberry 42; Clarion 70, Union 57; Sharpsville 42, A-C Valley 36; North Clarion 66, Forest Area 8; Moniteau 65, Keystone 53; Clarion-Limestone 85, Redbank Valley 63; Slipp…
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
The Spirit of Giving has returned this year, but this time at a new location.
CLARION — Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh issued a news release in which he said there is no “suspected criminal” cause in the death of a 14-year-old girl.
Clarion state police said early today that missing teenager Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found. She was reported missing on Wednesday but was found with family members.
Wonder was showing on children’s faces on Wednesday morning as the lights sparkled on the Christmas trees inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Cathedral Prep 65, Franklin 29; Brookville 66, Oil City 60; Redbank Valley 61, Cranberry 30; Clarion 68, North Clarion 42; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 89, Forest Area 33; Clarion-Limestone 70, Moniteau 47; Karns City 53, Keystone 26; West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51
Clarion state police said they are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at 116 S. Third St. in Shippenville at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Girls basketball: Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38; Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23; Redbank Valley 76, Cranberry 3; North Clarion 40, Clarion 27; Moniteau 47, C-L 15; Karns City 53, Keystone 32; Forest Area 37, A-C Valley 24; Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37.
A good time was had by all during the annual Shop With a Hero event at the Cranberry Township Walmart on Monday.
Oil City theft
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Rocky Grove High School anti-bullying advisor Leann Highfield took eight sophomores in her club to Valley Grove Elementary School on Friday to teach the younger students the importance of being kind.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 67, Titusville 50; Cranberry 60, Maplewood 31; Oil City 74, Clarion 40; Mars 80, Franklin 71 (OT); DuBois 60, Keystone 40; North East 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41; Karns City 76, Portersville Christian 39; Saegertown 63, North Clarion 51; Union 64, …
There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Oil City Rotary Club has a new topper this year for the city’s Christmas tree in Town Square that the club puts up and decorates every year.
