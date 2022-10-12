SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 14, Saegertown 0

SCHOLASTIC BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: North Clarion 17, Keystone 42; Cranberry 15, Moniteau 50; Elk County Catholic 21, Clarion

36 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Redbank Valley 3, Forest Area 0

Local high school sports scores 10-11-22

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cranberry 3, Oil City 1; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 1; Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 0; C-L 3, A-C Valley 1; Keystone 3, Moniteau 0; Redbank Valley 3, Union 0; Clarion 3, North Clarion 0

Local high school sports scores 10-7-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21; Seneca 57, Franklin 3; Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14; Redbank Valley 52, Kane 6; Brockway 21, Keystone 20; Port Allegany 42, Union-A-C Valley 14; Hickory 24, Grove City 14; Titusville 43, Maplewood 14; Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14

Local high school sports scores 10-4-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Commodore Perry 0; Cranberry 3, Karns City 1; Clarion 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; Keystone 3, Union 0; North Clarion 3, Forest Area 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, Redbank Valley 1.

Local high school sports scores 10-3-22

SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Union 0; Oil City 3, Commodore Perry 2; Keystone 3, North Clarion 0; Homer Center 3, Redbank Valley 1; Christian Life Academy 3, Lighthouse Baptist 0.

Local high school sports scores 9-30-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Meadville 35, Oil City 0; Warren 36, Franklin 7; Central Clarion 26, Karns City 20 (OT); Ridgway 26, Keystone 20; Redbank Valley 38, Union/A-C Valley 8; Titusville 27, Conneaut Area 0; Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14; Mercer 28, Maplewood 7

Bridge in Cranberry closed

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.

Local high school sports scores 9-23-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Northwestern 21, Oil City 20; Central Clarion 48, Bradford 7; Keystone 41, Smethport 14; Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33; Union/A-C Valley 37, Kane 19; Grove City 22, Slippery Rock 21; Seneca 46, Titusville 35; Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13; Mercer 45, Cochranton 0; Reynolds…

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.

Local high school sports scores 9-22-22

Girls Volleyball: Oil City 3, Mercer 1; Greenville 3, Franklin 0; Reynolds 3, Rocky Grove 0; Redbank Valley 3, Cranberry 1; A-C Valley 3, Punxsutawney 1; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; C-L 3, North Clarion 1

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event

About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.

Local high school sports scores 9-16-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 64, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7; Union/A-C Valley 26, Brockway 20; Meadville 69, Titusville 7; Grove City 41, Sharon 25; Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7

Police seek theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Two Mile to host fall regatta

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.

Local high school sports scores 9-13-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Wilmington 1; Greenville 3, Oil City 0; Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1; Cranberry 3, Moniteau 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Forest Area 0; North Clarion 3, Union 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 11, Oil City 0; Forest Area 3, Keystone 1

Local high school sports scores 9-9-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 52, North East 20; General McLane 46, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 43, Union/A-C Valley 6; Keystone 20, Brookville 19; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14; Fort LeBoeuf 42, Titusville 20; Farrell 46, Grove City 15; Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14; Cochranton 22, …

Local high school sports scores 9-8-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Redbank Valley 0; Cranberry 3, Union 0; Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 2; Keystone 3, Karns City 0