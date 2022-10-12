SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 14, Saegertown 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: North Clarion 17, Keystone 42; Cranberry 15, Moniteau 50; Elk County Catholic 21, Clarion
36 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Redbank Valley 3, Forest Area 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 14, Saegertown 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: North Clarion 17, Keystone 42; Cranberry 15, Moniteau 50; Elk County Catholic 21, Clarion
36 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Redbank Valley 3, Forest Area 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 14, Saegertown 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cranberry 3, Oil City 1; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 1; Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 0; C-L 3, A-C Valley 1; Keystone 3, Moniteau 0; Redbank Valley 3, Union 0; Clarion 3, North Clarion 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 9, Oil City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Forest Area 1, Ridgway 0
Jim “J.R.” and Kathy Rogers are stepping away after 36 years from their longtime Rogers’ Gym operation and handing off ownership to a couple of their coaches at the gym.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21; Seneca 57, Franklin 3; Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14; Redbank Valley 52, Kane 6; Brockway 21, Keystone 20; Port Allegany 42, Union-A-C Valley 14; Hickory 24, Grove City 14; Titusville 43, Maplewood 14; Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Oil City 0; Farrell 3, Rocky Grove 2; Cranberry 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Forest Area 0
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Tyrone 3, Clarion 1
A once vacant room in Rocky Grove High School is continuing to operate as a thrift-store-like closet that provides a valuable resource for students.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Commodore Perry 0; Cranberry 3, Karns City 1; Clarion 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; Keystone 3, Union 0; North Clarion 3, Forest Area 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, Redbank Valley 1.
BROOKVILLE — Krista Uhrin loves cats and coffee, so it made perfect sense for her to open a business that satisfies both passions — and at the same time helps to find permanent homes for the cats.
SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Union 0; Oil City 3, Commodore Perry 2; Keystone 3, North Clarion 0; Homer Center 3, Redbank Valley 1; Christian Life Academy 3, Lighthouse Baptist 0.
Two Mile Run County Park, often called a hidden gem in Venango County, might not be so hidden anymore as the number of visitors to the park grew over COVID and has remained steady since.
Joseph A. Ida, Jr., 77, of Shippenville, died Sept. 1, 2022.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Meadville 35, Oil City 0; Warren 36, Franklin 7; Central Clarion 26, Karns City 20 (OT); Ridgway 26, Keystone 20; Redbank Valley 38, Union/A-C Valley 8; Titusville 27, Conneaut Area 0; Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14; Mercer 28, Maplewood 7
The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.
PennDOT laid out its plans for shutting down and repairing Veterans Bridge in Oil City next year during a public meeting Thursday that was attended by just a few people.
As the November general election approaches, the Venango County election office is busy testing voting machines this week.
What’s your hobby? Scrapbooking? Woodworking? Watching football?
The sound and smoke coming form muzzleloaders filled the air at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday during the third annual Black Powder Shoot Out, as participants shot their primitive firearms at metal targets and shared their experiences.
Representatives from the Virginia-based Technology Management Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City on Thursday to meet with local career and technology center officials.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Northwestern 21, Oil City 20; Central Clarion 48, Bradford 7; Keystone 41, Smethport 14; Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33; Union/A-C Valley 37, Kane 19; Grove City 22, Slippery Rock 21; Seneca 46, Titusville 35; Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13; Mercer 45, Cochranton 0; Reynolds…
After a career spanning more than half a century, much loved Venango County physician William H. Fee Jr. will be closing the doors of his clinic this afternoon for the last time.
About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.
Girls Volleyball: Oil City 3, Mercer 1; Greenville 3, Franklin 0; Reynolds 3, Rocky Grove 0; Redbank Valley 3, Cranberry 1; A-C Valley 3, Punxsutawney 1; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; C-L 3, North Clarion 1
About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.
SCHOLASTIC CROSS COUNTRY: (Boys) North Clarion 22, Cranberry 33; Clarion-Limestone 21, Keystone 40
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 64, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7; Union/A-C Valley 26, Brockway 20; Meadville 69, Titusville 7; Grove City 41, Sharon 25; Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7
Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.
Double Play Sports Bar, a popular gathering spot in Oil City’s North Side business district, will celebrate 20 years in business on Sunday.
Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 13, Oil City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Conneaut Area 10, Oil City 1
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Wilmington 1; Greenville 3, Oil City 0; Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1; Cranberry 3, Moniteau 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Forest Area 0; North Clarion 3, Union 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 11, Oil City 0; Forest Area 3, Keystone 1
Area high school marching bands were once again strutting their musical stuff during the annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival at Oil City High School on Saturday evening.
Franklin’s Bandstand Park was filled with hundreds of people on Saturday as the park went to the dogs — and an assortment of other critters — yet for another year during Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s fifth annual PetFest.
Several construction projects have been ongoing around Oil City the last few weeks as summer draws to a close.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 52, North East 20; General McLane 46, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 43, Union/A-C Valley 6; Keystone 20, Brookville 19; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14; Fort LeBoeuf 42, Titusville 20; Farrell 46, Grove City 15; Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14; Cochranton 22, …
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Redbank Valley 0; Cranberry 3, Union 0; Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 2; Keystone 3, Karns City 0
The lives of the humans at the Venango County Human Services Complex in Franklin get an extra boost a few days a week when they receive a visit from a special canine.
BROOKVILLE — It’s been said that “behind every successful man is a good woman.” In Cheryl Burkett’s case, that means digging in with your husband.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Titusville 1, Oil City 0