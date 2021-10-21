SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Cranberry 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0; Moniteau 3, Forest Area 0
- From staff reports
-
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
A STAT MedEvac helicopter responded to a three-vehicle and pedestrian accident that closed portions of Bredinsburg and Big Egypt roads this morning in Cranberry Township.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Oil City 5, Keystone 1
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
In December 1985, Vickie Atkinson accepted the position of activities director at the former Grandview Healthcare on Grandview Road.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: General McLane 37, Franklin 21; Meadville 48, Oil City 0; Grove City 20, Hickory 7; Central Clarion 36, Bradford 7; Smethport 26, Keystone 6; Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6; Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0; Reynolds 47, Lakeview 27; St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6; Karns City 35, …
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Union soldier in a famous Civil War photo is likely buried in Oil City, where his descendants still live.
Girls volleyball: Oil City 3, Franklin 1; Lakeview 3, Rocky Grove 2; Cranberry 3, Redbank Valley 2; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, North Clarion 0; Karns City 3, Union 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 9, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 9, Franklin 0
- Dillon Provenza
-
Knights, dragons, tigers and Trojans participated in the Franklin High School homecoming parade down Elk Street on Wednesday.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: North East 6, Franklin 1; Fort LeBoeuf 10, Oil City 1
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 2, North East 1; McDowell 9, Oil City 0
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Close to 50 people braved the rain Saturday to see the Oil City 150 time capsule buried in Hasson Park.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — It was Farmers and Crafters Day on Friday at the Autumn Leaf Festival, and Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker said the day went well.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The sun shone, the grill sizzled, the choir sang, and the world smiled at Margaret Jetter on Friday.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Warren 21, Oil City 18; Meadville 77, Franklin 0; Grove City 42, Titusville 6; Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14; Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6; DuBois 51, Moniteau 7; Karns City 41, Kane 12; Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0; Mercer 20, Lakeview 6
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26, Keystone 24
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 1, Titusville 0; Bradford 12, Oil City 0; SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Keystone 3, North Clarion 0; Union 3, Venango Catholic 0
Cancer survivors made a splash in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Tuesday during the annual Pink Splash for the Cure.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Not many people can say that their face has been on the jumbotron in Times Square in New York City but eleven-year-old Jack Kelly can.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Oil City 6, Keystone 1; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Corry 8, Franklin 4; Erie High 11, Oil City 0; SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Venango Catholic 0; Cranberry 3, Rocky Grove 0; Keystone 3, Oil City 0; Butler First Baptist 3, Christian Life Academy 1
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.
Football: Oil City 54, Franklin 8; Central Clarion 34, Kane 26; Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6; Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8; Brookville 39, Moniteau 6; St. Marys 35, Karns City 28; Grove City 32, Sharon 13; Hickory 56, Titusville 7; Maplewood 30, Seneca 8; Cochranton 14, Cambridge S…
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Girls volleyball: Franklin 3, Slippery Rock 1; Hickory 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Jamestown 0; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; A-C Valley 3, Redbank Valley 1; C-L 3, Keystone 1; CLA 3, Chautauqua Christian 1 Girls soccer: Warren 10, Oil City 1; Harbor Creek 8, Franklin 0 Girls tennis: Wilmington…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 6, Titusville 1; North East 18, Oil City 1; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion-Limestone 3, Franklin 0; Moniteau 3, North Clarion 0; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS TENNIS: (Doubleheader) Match #1 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0; Match #2 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0
- From staff reports
-
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Historical Society is now featuring an exhibit of photos and memorabilia from the old Monarch Park that provides a snapshot of what local people did for fun 100 years ago.
Girls volleyball: Maplewood 3, Oil City 0; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Cranberry 3, Keystone 1; Clarion 3, C-L 0; A-C Valley 3, Moniteau 1; CLA 3, CCSI 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 0, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 13, Franklin 0 Girls Tennis: Sharon 4, Oil City 1
Girls volleyball: Union 3, Oil City 2; Franklin 3, Cranberry 2; Venango Catholic 3, Forest Area 0; Keystone 3, Redbank Valley 1 Boys soccer: Oil City 4, Corry 2; Franklin 3, Fort LeBoeuf 2 Girls tennis: Punxsutawney 4, Oil City 3
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- Updated
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.
Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.
Chaplain Sandy Lewis, chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, led the inaugural Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service Sunday afternoon.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
-
After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oil City man enjoys bringing a different perspective to pictures of Oil City — aerial views that showcase the beauty of the area.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Franklin 23, Conneaut Area 16; Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 13; St. Marys 42, Central Clarion 39; Keystone 29, Bucktail 12; Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41, Elk County Catholic 0; Moniteau 44, Bradford 38; Karns City 41, Brookville 7; Grove …
