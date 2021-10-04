Local high school sports scores 10-4-21

SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Oil City 6, Keystone 1; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Corry 8, Franklin 4; Erie High 11, Oil City 0; SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Venango Catholic 0; Cranberry 3, Rocky Grove 0; Keystone 3, Oil City 0; Butler First Baptist 3, Christian Life Academy 1
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.
Football: Oil City 54, Franklin 8; Central Clarion 34, Kane 26; Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6; Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8; Brookville 39, Moniteau 6; St. Marys 35, Karns City 28; Grove City 32, Sharon 13; Hickory 56, Titusville 7; Maplewood 30, Seneca 8; Cochranton 14, Cambridge S…
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Girls volleyball: Franklin 3, Slippery Rock 1; Hickory 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Jamestown 0; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; A-C Valley 3, Redbank Valley 1; C-L 3, Keystone 1; CLA 3, Chautauqua Christian 1 Girls soccer: Warren 10, Oil City 1; Harbor Creek 8, Franklin 0 Girls tennis: Wilmington…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 6, Titusville 1; North East 18, Oil City 1; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion-Limestone 3, Franklin 0; Moniteau 3, North Clarion 0; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS TENNIS: (Doubleheader) Match #1 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0; Match #2 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0
- From staff reports
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Venango County Historical Society is now featuring an exhibit of photos and memorabilia from the old Monarch Park that provides a snapshot of what local people did for fun 100 years ago.
Girls volleyball: Maplewood 3, Oil City 0; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Cranberry 3, Keystone 1; Clarion 3, C-L 0; A-C Valley 3, Moniteau 1; CLA 3, CCSI 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 0, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 13, Franklin 0 Girls Tennis: Sharon 4, Oil City 1
Girls volleyball: Union 3, Oil City 2; Franklin 3, Cranberry 2; Venango Catholic 3, Forest Area 0; Keystone 3, Redbank Valley 1 Boys soccer: Oil City 4, Corry 2; Franklin 3, Fort LeBoeuf 2 Girls tennis: Punxsutawney 4, Oil City 3
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.
Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.
Chaplain Sandy Lewis, chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, led the inaugural Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service Sunday afternoon.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City man enjoys bringing a different perspective to pictures of Oil City — aerial views that showcase the beauty of the area.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Franklin 23, Conneaut Area 16; Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 13; St. Marys 42, Central Clarion 39; Keystone 29, Bucktail 12; Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41, Elk County Catholic 0; Moniteau 44, Bradford 38; Karns City 41, Brookville 7; Grove …
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Oil City 3, Sharon 1; Grove City 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: North East 2, Franklin 0
HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
An 11-year-old Clarion County girl spent her Labor Day weekend washing quads, bikes and UTVs in the hot sun for charity.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
For her 65th birthday, Oil City resident Patty Swacha asked her family for 65 cards.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14; Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7; Sharon 23, Oil City 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0; Karns City 44, Moniteau 6; Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13
Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended today and Friday to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 77 teachers in the Redbank Valley School District on Monday morning began walking the picket line — a walk that could last several weeks.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was a 21-year-old undergraduate student at Mercyhurst College, where she was studying anthropology archeology and forensics when Flight 93 went down in Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.
Members of the Redbank Valley Education Association plan to strike Monday, according to a post on the Redbank Valley School District Facebook page.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
EMLENTON — Neal Moore is up the creek with a paddle and a purpose. He is paddling his canoe across U.S. waterways, a trip that has taken him 19 months to date.
Football: Grove City 42, Conneaut (Ohio) 20
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Kennedy Catholic 2; Keystone 3, Cranberry 0; Clarion 3, Venango Catholic 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0
A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
