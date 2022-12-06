Local high school sports scores 12-6-22

Girls basketball: Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38; Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23; Redbank Valley 76, Cranberry 3; North Clarion 40, Clarion 27; Moniteau 47, C-L 15; Karns City 53, Keystone 32; Forest Area 37, A-C Valley 24; Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37.
Oil City theft
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Rocky Grove High School anti-bullying advisor Leann Highfield took eight sophomores in her club to Valley Grove Elementary School on Friday to teach the younger students the importance of being kind.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 67, Titusville 50; Cranberry 60, Maplewood 31; Oil City 74, Clarion 40; Mars 80, Franklin 71 (OT); DuBois 60, Keystone 40; North East 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41; Karns City 76, Portersville Christian 39; Saegertown 63, North Clarion 51; Union 64, …
There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Oil City Rotary Club has a new topper this year for the city’s Christmas tree in Town Square that the club puts up and decorates every year.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Arts Council has announced plans for the city’s annual First Night Oil City celebration on New Year’s Eve.
Ethel Culbertson, 92, of Clarion, died Nov. 2, 2022.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.
Clarion Area volleyball coach Shari Campbell has received plenty of well-deserved accolades and honors during her outstanding career, and as of Monday, she can add the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame to that list.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday.
Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.
- From staff reports
Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Local artists will be opening their studio doors to the community this Sunday as part of the third annual Artists Sunday, a nationwide day dedicated to supporting the arts.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
If the spirit of cheer at Franklin’s Light-Up Night on Saturday was any indication, it’s going to be a good Christmas season this year.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.
PIAA CLASS 2A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Westinghouse 44, Central Clarion
Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…
Titusville Area School District has issued a two-hour delay today, Nov. 17, 2022.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
How young were you when you started learning your first foreign language?
- From staff reports
Back in June, Venango County Dairy Princess Kaylee Knapp asked the community for its help with her “You’ve Been Milked” campaign, which raises money for Fill A Glass with Hope.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
Brandy Speerstra knew something was wrong when she received her yearly mammogram results asking for more testing. She went back for another mammogram, then an ultrasound, an MRI and three biopsies.
- From staff reports
Local artist Linda Lineman is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at her studio, Lineman’s Porcelain and Painted Memories, to celebrate her 15th year of maintaining a studio in Oil City.
State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The rain poured down Friday, but the showers didn’t dampen Veterans Day observances in Oil City.
Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.
National Fuel will continue replacing selected natural gas pipelines in downtown Franklin this month.
- From staff reports
Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.
