BOYS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 48, Commodore Perry 46; Clarion-Limestone 78, Union 60; Keystone 61, Forest Area 22; Karns City 64, North Clarion 55; Moniteau 61, Laurel 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion 44, Forest Area 21

Local high school sports scores 2-1-23

Local high school sports scores 1-31-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 67, Oil City 51; Rocky Grove 61, Commodore Perry 55; Clarion-Limestone 50, Clarion 42; Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50 (OT); Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43; Christian Life Academy 43, Venango Catholic 40

Local high school sports scores 1-30-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 34, Corry 30 OT; Oil City 38, Meadville 35; Cochranton 48, Rocky Grove 8; Keystone 39, Union 17; Brockway 49, Forest Area 19; Grove City 56, Sharon 42; Mercer 31, Lakeview 29

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks
WARREN — Oil City’s Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.

Local high school sports scores 1-27-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Warren 58; Franklin 75, Conneaut Area 41; Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 43; Karns City 61, Cranberry 28; Clarion 62, Union 58; North Clarion 68, Forest Area 7; Keystone 53, Moniteau 37; C-L 62, Redbank Valley 41; A-C Valley 78, Venango Catholic 45; Saegertown 65, Co…

Local high school sports scores 1-26-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 55, Meadville 21; Conneaut Area 56, Oil City 42; Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11; Karns City 49, Cranberry 17; North Clarion 63, Forest Area 13; Moniteau 39, Keystone 31; Redbank Valley 62, C-L 29; Union City 38, Cochranton 22; Greenville 34, Grove City 28; Lakeview …

Local high school sports scores 1-24-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Corry 50; Oil City 69, Conneaut Area 32; Farrell 74, Rocky Grove 36; Cambridge Springs 66, Cochranton 47; Grove City 58, Greenville 50

Local high school sports scores 1-20-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 40, North Clarion 25; Redbank Valley 54, Clarion 17; Keystone 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 18; Clarion-Limestone 58, Forest Area 26; Karns City 46, Union 17; Christian Life Academy 31, Tidioute Charter 19

Local high school sports scores 1-17-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Warren 62; Oil City 63, Titusville 49; Rocky Grove 61, Youngsville 49; Clarion 74, Cranberry 47; Moniteau 63, A-C Valley 56; Karns City 65, North Clarion 48; Redbank Valley 57, Union 42; Keystone 56, Forest Area 11; Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56; Grove City 39, H…

Nurses in Elks Home Service program go many extra miles
Nurses in Elks Home Service program go many extra miles

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

Amanda Davis, a Home Service nurse from Greenville, drives thousands of miles every year throughout Venango, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Crawford counties helping families facing medical challenges

Local high school sports scores 1-9-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Lakeview 73, Venango Catholic 31; Keystone 48, A-C Valley 40; C-L 61, Johnsonburg 36; Karns City 50, DuBois 48; CLA 42, Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 20

OC Elks donate to Venango VA
OC Elks donate to Venango VA

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.

Local high school sports scores 1-6-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maplewood 46, Franklin 24; Cranberry 38, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 12; North Clarion 55, Clarion-Limestone 24; Moniteau 54, Clarion 25; Keystone 50, Union 39; Redbank Valley 77, Forest Area 16

Local high school sports scores 1-3-23

Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58; Cranberry 62, Forest Area 10; Clarion 38, Karns City 31; Clarion-Limestone 63, A-C Valley 36; Keystone 69, North Clarion 50; Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40