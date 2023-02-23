DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: North Clarion 49, Ridgway 33; Elk County Catholic 47, Clarion 28
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Grove City 58, Corry 41
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 12:15 pm
Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed Sophia Steinman, 17, of Oil City, was found safe in Warren on Thursday evening.
Oil City police and Franklin state police are investigating the disappearance of an Oil City teenager.
After more than 1,000 straight days, Oakland Township resident Tony Sobina, 68, is still on the water every day as he is continuing his long fly fishing streak.
COVID-19 has resulted in an unusual job market as it seems that windows in every business reveal a “now hiring” sign.
The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.
The ballroom at Cross Creek Resort was crowded Wednesday evening with about 270 people for the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 87, Conneaut Area 13; Warren 60, Oil City 46; Jamestown 59, Rocky Grove 50; C-L 65, Cranberry 44; Clarion 63, A-C Valley 43; Redbank Valley 46, Keystone 38; Karns City 48, Moniteau 46 (2OT); Venango Catholic 78, CLA 60; Cochranton 61, Youngsville 40; Grove City 63, …
SWIMMING: (Boys) Oil City 87, Slippery Rock 52; Grove City 96, Franklin 74; (Girls) Slippery Rock 115, Oil City 55; Grove City 84, Franklin 83
The Clarion Bobcats and Keystone Panthers basketball teams squared off on the hardwood Friday night, but the real winner was the Clarion Hospital’s Sunshine Project
Girls basketball coach. Athletic director. Art teacher.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Otto-Eldred 63, North Clarion 50; Redbank Valley 46, Moniteau 31; Karns City 50, Clarion-Limestone 38; Keystone 31, Clarion 30
After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Keystone 56, Cranberry 44; Clarion 84, Forest Area 8; Redbank Valley 53, Moniteau 38; Karns City 64, C-L 46; Tidioute Charter 57, Venango Catholic 56
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Redbank Valley 54, North Clarion 35; DuBois Central Catholic 56, Clarion 46
(Editor’s note: The following story is a first-person account from Leigh-Anne Williams of Franklin, who does some freelance photography work for the newspaper, about her adventures Saturday participating in the Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 82, Titusville 50; Oil City 60, 46; Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23; North Clarion 56, Keystone 38; C-L 60, Moniteau 29; Union City 45, Cochranton 44; Grove City 59, Sharon 44
Franklin muralist Deac Mong won the People’s Choice award at the Nature Art Showcase and Sale held Friday and Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
SWIMMING: Oil City 110, Titusville 58 (boys); Titusville 107, Oil City 59 (girls)
After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 69, Warren 48; Oil City 75, Titusville 55; Rocky Grove 58, Cochranton 38; Moniteau 56, Cranberry 46; North Clarion 51, A-C Valley 39; Karns City 62, Redbank Valley 38; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 46; Union 76, Forest Area 10; Ridgway 58, Venango Catholic 15; Grov…
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Warren 47, Franklin 17; Oil City 37, Corry 32 (OT); Cambridge Springs 76, Rocky Grove 16; Moniteau 69, Cranberry 37; North Clarion 52, A-C Valley 19; Redbank Valley 55, Karns City 27; Keystone 62, C-L 52; Cochranton 49, Saegertown 20; Sharpsville 34, Grove City 24; Lakeview…
BOYS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 48, Commodore Perry 46; Clarion-Limestone 78, Union 60; Keystone 61, Forest Area 22; Karns City 64, North Clarion 55; Moniteau 61, Laurel 43
High school students who participate in the Venango County eAcademy braved the cold Tuesday to tour Jones Hardwood and the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) in Franklin.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 67, Oil City 51; Rocky Grove 61, Commodore Perry 55; Clarion-Limestone 50, Clarion 42; Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50 (OT); Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43; Christian Life Academy 43, Venango Catholic 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 34, Corry 30 OT; Oil City 38, Meadville 35; Cochranton 48, Rocky Grove 8; Keystone 39, Union 17; Brockway 49, Forest Area 19; Grove City 56, Sharon 42; Mercer 31, Lakeview 29
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”
It has become a common theme in Marienville — Winterfest without snow.
WARREN — Oil City’s Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.
About three weeks ago, Scott Walters, a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, attended a basketball game at his alma mater to not only watch the players, but also to watch the officials assigned to the contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Warren 58; Franklin 75, Conneaut Area 41; Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 43; Karns City 61, Cranberry 28; Clarion 62, Union 58; North Clarion 68, Forest Area 7; Keystone 53, Moniteau 37; C-L 62, Redbank Valley 41; A-C Valley 78, Venango Catholic 45; Saegertown 65, Co…
Oil City artist CJ Hurley, of Century Arts Fine Art & Design Studio, has recently had a painting accepted into an exhibition in Portland, Oregon.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 55, Meadville 21; Conneaut Area 56, Oil City 42; Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11; Karns City 49, Cranberry 17; North Clarion 63, Forest Area 13; Moniteau 39, Keystone 31; Redbank Valley 62, C-L 29; Union City 38, Cochranton 22; Greenville 34, Grove City 28; Lakeview …
Photographers from Oil City and Clarion captured people’s choice awards in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s 2022 photo contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbank Valley 50, Cranberry 33; Karns City 51, Keystone 42, OT
The following school districts have closed for today, Jan. 25.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Corry 50; Oil City 69, Conneaut Area 32; Farrell 74, Rocky Grove 36; Cambridge Springs 66, Cochranton 47; Grove City 58, Greenville 50
BOYS SWIMMING: Oil City 106, Sharon 59; Franklin 104, Titusville 64
A-C Valley schools are operating on a two-hour delay today.
A water main burst under Seneca Street in Oil City late Friday afternoon, turning a portion of the street into a torrent and snarling traffic.