SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Redbank Valley 54, North Clarion 35; DuBois Central Catholic 56, Clarion 46
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Union 65, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 43
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 82, Titusville 50; Oil City 60, 46; Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23; North Clarion 56, Keystone 38; C-L 60, Moniteau 29; Union City 45, Cochranton 44; Grove City 59, Sharon 44
SWIMMING: Oil City 110, Titusville 58 (boys); Titusville 107, Oil City 59 (girls)
After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 69, Warren 48; Oil City 75, Titusville 55; Rocky Grove 58, Cochranton 38; Moniteau 56, Cranberry 46; North Clarion 51, A-C Valley 39; Karns City 62, Redbank Valley 38; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 46; Union 76, Forest Area 10; Ridgway 58, Venango Catholic 15; Grov…
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Warren 47, Franklin 17; Oil City 37, Corry 32 (OT); Cambridge Springs 76, Rocky Grove 16; Moniteau 69, Cranberry 37; North Clarion 52, A-C Valley 19; Redbank Valley 55, Karns City 27; Keystone 62, C-L 52; Cochranton 49, Saegertown 20; Sharpsville 34, Grove City 24; Lakeview…
BOYS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 48, Commodore Perry 46; Clarion-Limestone 78, Union 60; Keystone 61, Forest Area 22; Karns City 64, North Clarion 55; Moniteau 61, Laurel 43
High school students who participate in the Venango County eAcademy braved the cold Tuesday to tour Jones Hardwood and the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) in Franklin.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 67, Oil City 51; Rocky Grove 61, Commodore Perry 55; Clarion-Limestone 50, Clarion 42; Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50 (OT); Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43; Christian Life Academy 43, Venango Catholic 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 34, Corry 30 OT; Oil City 38, Meadville 35; Cochranton 48, Rocky Grove 8; Keystone 39, Union 17; Brockway 49, Forest Area 19; Grove City 56, Sharon 42; Mercer 31, Lakeview 29
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”
It has become a common theme in Marienville — Winterfest without snow.
WARREN — Oil City’s Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.
About three weeks ago, Scott Walters, a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, attended a basketball game at his alma mater to not only watch the players, but also to watch the officials assigned to the contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Warren 58; Franklin 75, Conneaut Area 41; Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 43; Karns City 61, Cranberry 28; Clarion 62, Union 58; North Clarion 68, Forest Area 7; Keystone 53, Moniteau 37; C-L 62, Redbank Valley 41; A-C Valley 78, Venango Catholic 45; Saegertown 65, Co…
Oil City artist CJ Hurley, of Century Arts Fine Art & Design Studio, has recently had a painting accepted into an exhibition in Portland, Oregon.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 55, Meadville 21; Conneaut Area 56, Oil City 42; Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11; Karns City 49, Cranberry 17; North Clarion 63, Forest Area 13; Moniteau 39, Keystone 31; Redbank Valley 62, C-L 29; Union City 38, Cochranton 22; Greenville 34, Grove City 28; Lakeview …
Photographers from Oil City and Clarion captured people’s choice awards in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s 2022 photo contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbank Valley 50, Cranberry 33; Karns City 51, Keystone 42, OT
The following school districts have closed for today, Jan. 25.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Corry 50; Oil City 69, Conneaut Area 32; Farrell 74, Rocky Grove 36; Cambridge Springs 66, Cochranton 47; Grove City 58, Greenville 50
BOYS SWIMMING: Oil City 106, Sharon 59; Franklin 104, Titusville 64
A-C Valley schools are operating on a two-hour delay today.
A water main burst under Seneca Street in Oil City late Friday afternoon, turning a portion of the street into a torrent and snarling traffic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 40, North Clarion 25; Redbank Valley 54, Clarion 17; Keystone 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 18; Clarion-Limestone 58, Forest Area 26; Karns City 46, Union 17; Christian Life Academy 31, Tidioute Charter 19
BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbank Valley 44, Clarion 38; Keystone 71, A-C Valley 50; Moniteau 64, North Clarion 47; Karns City 59, Union 28; C-L 87, Forest Area 7
There was some activity Wednesday in downtown Clarion as work was continuing at Dan Smith’s Candies and Gifts on Main Street.
The memory care unit at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation will receive a very special gift today — a handmade life-like doll designed by local artist Destiny Ralph.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Clarion 51, Karns City 47; Clarion 46, Cranberry 29; Keystone 55, Forest Area 26; Moniteau 54, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Warren 62; Oil City 63, Titusville 49; Rocky Grove 61, Youngsville 49; Clarion 74, Cranberry 47; Moniteau 63, A-C Valley 56; Karns City 65, North Clarion 48; Redbank Valley 57, Union 42; Keystone 56, Forest Area 11; Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56; Grove City 39, H…
Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps brought 21 volunteers together Monday to renovate the future Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service building in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day of Service activities.
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING: Redbank Valley 38, Franklin 36
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 42, Commodore Perry 9
Amanda Davis, a Home Service nurse from Greenville, drives thousands of miles every year throughout Venango, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Crawford counties helping families facing medical challenges
BOYS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 68, Union 55; CLA 38, Erie Bethel 32
The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down.
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING: Commodore Perry 44, Franklin 15; Cochranton 33, Maplewood 24
The Movies at Cranberry is closing its complex at the Cranberry Mall after Sunday’s showings.
Franklin Preservation will be brightening January with some post-holiday winter cheer Saturday evening with the group’s Divine Intervention Party at the historic home at 1 Park Way in Miller Park in Franklin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Clarion 53, Cranberry 18; Karns City 54, Forest Area 23; Redbank Valley 75, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8; Keystone 41, Clarion 28