Local high school sports scores 2-9-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion 37, Venango Catholic 27; Moniteau 50, Cranberry 28; Clarion-Limestone 53, Keystone 32; North Clarion 46, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24; Redbank Valley 53, Karns City 27.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion 37, Venango Catholic 27; Moniteau 50, Cranberry 28; Clarion-Limestone 53, Keystone 32; North Clarion 46, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24; Redbank Valley 53, Karns City 27.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Slippery Rock 35; Oil City 70, Titusville 32; Rocky Grove 55, West Middlesex 53; Moniteau 58, Cranberry 30; Clarion 53, Venango Catholic 18; C-L 49, Keystone 44; Union 60, Forest Area 13; North Clarion 63, A-C Valley 58; Redbank Valley 48, Karns City 42; Cochran…
Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at a residence in Oil City this morning.
Girls Basketball: Franklin 38, Meadville 5; Conneaut Area 44, Oil City 16; Jamestown 35, Rocky Grove 31; Venango Catholic 51, Eisenhower 15; Moniteau 40, Keystone 39; Union 44, Clarion 25; Grove City 46, Hickory 23; Cambridge Springs 49, Cochranton 34
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.
The Oak Ridge underpass in Hawthorne Borough, Clarion County is closed due to flooding.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected
The following schools have canceled for Friday, Feb. 4:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
For Victor Milko, owning the Clarion River Lodge is like coming home again.
The following school districts have closed for today, Feb. 3, due to inclement weather:
A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, died Jan. 1, 2022.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As she settles into her new job, Venango County Regional Planning Commission director Hilary Buchanan is focused on supporting municipalities and is excited about a number of upcoming projects.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Greenville 26; Oil City 61, Conneaut Area 35; Union 65, Cranberry 45; Venango Catholic 54, Christian Life Academy 39; Grove City 66, Wilmington 24; Cochranton 60, Maplewood 32
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 55, Reynolds 35; Cranberry 47, Venango Catholic 33; Keystone 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45; Redbank Valley 77, Clarion 56; North Clarion 77, Moniteau 68; Clarion-Limestone 87, Forest Area 19; Karns City 61, Union 57
The following school districts have issued a two-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022:
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
-
When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.
Perhaps Nora Rudisille is just a kid at heart or plain likes to keep busy or both.
Boys basketball: Bishop Canevin 70, Franklin 52; Oil City 49, Corry 45; Rocky Grove 60, Jamestown 44; Clarion 59, Cranberry 43; Clarion-Limestone 77, Venango Catholic 39; Keystone 63, Forest Area 23; North Clarion 53, Karns City 36; Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 33; Saegertown 62, Cochranton 52
The following schools have issued a two-hour delay due to poor road conditions for today, Jan. 25, 2022:
Boys basketball: Lakeview 51, Rocky Grove 31; Keystone 64, Cranberry 30
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Scaffolding is rising like a strange children’s playground in Oil City’s St. Joseph Church in Oil City as an extensive interior renovation project is well underway.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
A former Oil City resident has compiled an extensive portfolio over the last several years as his photography hobby has turned into a passion.
Wrestling: Warren 33, Franklin 25
- Updated
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the normal speed limits on both Interstates 80 and 79.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Butler Health System’s Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point officially opened Friday.
- From staff reports
-
A Pleasantville man is driving around in a new Ford truck, thanks to his favorite football team — and his wife.
Boys Basketball: Oil City 35, Fairview 30; Franklin 72, Sharpsville 38; Farrell 48, Rocky Grove 44; Keystone 48, Venango Catholic 30; Karns City 36, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 33; Clarion 65, Clarion-Limestone 56, 2 OT; Cathedral Prep 52, Grove City 41; Union City 60, Cochranton 49
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A large crowd of firefighters and officials from across Venango County engaged in a two-hour discussion Wednesday about what they see as the future of fire service in the county.
Swimming: (Boys) Oil City 113, Farrell 5; Franklin 87, Titusville 75; (Girls) Oil City 113, Farrell 6; Titusville 107, Franklin 63
Wrestling: Cochranton 62, Maplewood 10
Wrestling: Corry 39, Cochranton 27
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
The following school districts have issued two hour delays for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Due to the severity of the continuing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region.
Girls Basketball: Franklin 57, Sharon 40; Lakeview 42, Seneca 35
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An oversized load may disrupt travel next week on Interstate 80, Route 322 west, which includes Liberty Street in Franklin, and Route 62 through Polk.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Domestic situation leads to standoff
-
Franklin police investigating Grant Street incident
-
Schools close due to winter weather
-
New Clarion River Lodge owner comes 'home'
-
2 charged after standoff in Oil City
-
Rouseville woman resumes operations at Spilling the Beans
-
Clarion County man killed after standoff
-
Oil City student hurt after being struck by school bus
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 7
-
Train stuck in Titusville
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2DENTAL ASSISTANT Full time - Needed immediately - 4 day …
I want to thank everyone for taking the time to send card…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Thank you to all that took part in my 90th Birthday Card …
The Clarion University Council of Trustees will meet on T…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers take home trophy; Stover, Brown chase down records
-
Knights run past Oilers
-
Knights clinch Region 4 title; Orioles edge West Middlesex
-
Franklin tops 'Dogs; Wessell, Homan lead Vikings to victory
-
Knights stay unbeaten in Region 4
-
Knights, Oilers earn splits
-
Surging Oilers drill Rockets
-
Weather forces several sporting events to be moved to today
-
Cards rally late to slide past Knights
-
Bobcats, Lions hold on late to secure KSAC victories
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 7
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 5
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
OC man charged after 15-mile, high speed chase
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 8
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 4
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 9
-
3 pounds of pot, $18,000 found at OC home
-
New Bethlehem man sentenced for sending threatening letters
-
Franklin man accused of attacking another man