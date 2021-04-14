Tennis: Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 2
Baseball: Rocky Grove 4, Cochranton 1
Softball: Keystone 14, Redbank Valley 3 (6 inn.)
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…
BASEBALL: Franklin 4, Girard 2; Oil City 6, Greenville 4; Cambridge Springs 16, Rocky Grove 6
UPMC health system is temporarily pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA guidelines recommended after six patients nationwide experienced blood clotting.
Softball: Redbank Valley 25, A-C Valley 6 (5 innings)
Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning Tuesday, nearly a week ahead of schedule, state officials announced today.
ELK TOWNSHIP — A man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Elk Township, according to Shippenville-Elk fire Chief Steve Merryman.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
It's spring, and the Oil City Library has just put in a new garden.
Softball: Rocky Grove 8, Oil City 5
The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.
Boys tennis: Sharon 5, Rocky Grove 0
Local restaurants and bars welcome relaxed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
This educational blog is a series of informative articles from the Penn State Master Gardeners volunteers plus news concerning our group and their activities.
Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.
Amid political polarization, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson vows he will maintain a bipartisan approach.
KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.
MARIENVILLE - Seventeen years ago, Dave Yeany read a magazine article that told him he could tap maple trees for syrup from his own backyard.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.
State mulls its options to interstate bridge tolling.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 22 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Finishing touches are coming together for Oil City's big 150-year anniversary party.
Federal law could open the way for the state's plan to toll Interstate 80 bridges.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
A men's homeless shelter in Oil City that has been in the works for more than two years will open Monday.
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, 84, of Knox, died March 1, 2021.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Sugar Valley Lodge will be reopening its facilities Thursday after more than a year of COVID-19 preventative restrictions.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango counties.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango Counties.
The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.
