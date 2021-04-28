SOFTBALL: Cranberry 9, Moniteau 4; Union 19, Forest Area 9 (5 inn.); Jamestown 19, Oil City 2 (4 inn.)

BASEBALL: Franklin 5, Mercyhurst Prep 4; Clarion 2, A-C Valley 0; Meadville 12, Oil City 4

TENNIS: Greenville 5, Oil City 0

Firefighter hurt after crashes
Firefighter hurt after crashes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.

Both lanes of I-80 reopen
Both lanes of I-80 reopen

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years
Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years

Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.

Local high school sports scores 4-20-21

SOFTBALL: Clarion 13, Forest Area 3 (5 inn.); Rocky Grove 22, Youngsville 0 (3 inn.); Hickory 17, Franklin 2 (3 inn.); Cranberry 17, Clarion-Limestone 6 (5 inn.); Karns City 18, A-C Valley 9; Keystone 12, Union 2 (6 inn.)

Visitors' viewpoint
Visitors' viewpoint

  • From staff reports

If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.

Together We Can wants '21 seniors to share views
Together We Can wants '21 seniors to share views

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The faith-based Together We Can coalition, which organized several events last year in Venango County that raised local awareness of social justice issues, now wants to hear from high school seniors.

Walk-ins welcome at regional vaccine clinic

UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.

Primary preparation
Primary preparation

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.

State extends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…

UPMC suspends use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

UPMC health system is temporarily pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA guidelines recommended after six patients nationwide experienced blood clotting.

Lots to check out
Lots to check out

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.

Proud past lays foundation for bright future
Proud past lays foundation for bright future

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.

Man dies in Clarion County house fire

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

ELK TOWNSHIP — A man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Elk Township, according to Shippenville-Elk fire Chief Steve Merryman.

Welcome guidelines
Welcome guidelines

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.

Gesture brings smiles
Gesture brings smiles

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.

Police seek Knox man

KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.

SWEET DREAM
SWEET DREAM

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE - Seventeen years ago, Dave Yeany read a magazine article that told him he could tap maple trees for syrup from his own backyard.

Faithful brave cold
Faithful brave cold

  • From staff reports

About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.

