SOFTBALL: Cranberry 9, Moniteau 4; Union 19, Forest Area 9 (5 inn.); Jamestown 19, Oil City 2 (4 inn.)
BASEBALL: Franklin 5, Mercyhurst Prep 4; Clarion 2, A-C Valley 0; Meadville 12, Oil City 4
TENNIS: Greenville 5, Oil City 0
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: April 29, 2021 @ 4:26 pm
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new virus-related death over the past week.
A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.
Baseball: Cranberry 19, Keystone 17
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.
Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
SOFTBALL: Clarion 13, Forest Area 3 (5 inn.); Rocky Grove 22, Youngsville 0 (3 inn.); Hickory 17, Franklin 2 (3 inn.); Cranberry 17, Clarion-Limestone 6 (5 inn.); Karns City 18, A-C Valley 9; Keystone 12, Union 2 (6 inn.)
If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.
The faith-based Together We Can coalition, which organized several events last year in Venango County that raised local awareness of social justice issues, now wants to hear from high school seniors.
Baseball: C-L 8, Forest Area 1
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus-related deaths over the past week.
UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.
Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…
Tennis: Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 2
BASEBALL: Franklin 4, Girard 2; Oil City 6, Greenville 4; Cambridge Springs 16, Rocky Grove 6
UPMC health system is temporarily pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA guidelines recommended after six patients nationwide experienced blood clotting.
The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.
Softball: Redbank Valley 25, A-C Valley 6 (5 innings)
Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning Tuesday, nearly a week ahead of schedule, state officials announced today.
Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.
ELK TOWNSHIP — A man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Elk Township, according to Shippenville-Elk fire Chief Steve Merryman.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
It's spring, and the Oil City Library has just put in a new garden.
Softball: Rocky Grove 8, Oil City 5
The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.
Boys tennis: Sharon 5, Rocky Grove 0
Local restaurants and bars welcome relaxed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
This educational blog is a series of informative articles from the Penn State Master Gardeners volunteers plus news concerning our group and their activities.
Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.
Amid political polarization, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson vows he will maintain a bipartisan approach.
KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.
MARIENVILLE - Seventeen years ago, Dave Yeany read a magazine article that told him he could tap maple trees for syrup from his own backyard.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.
State mulls its options to interstate bridge tolling.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 22 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Finishing touches are coming together for Oil City's big 150-year anniversary party.
Federal law could open the way for the state's plan to toll Interstate 80 bridges.
