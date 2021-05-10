Local high school sports scores 5-10-21

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 15, Northwestern 3 (5 innings); Clarion-Limestone 7, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Moniteau 15, Forest Area 0 (4 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Franklin 6, Slippery Rock 1; Karns City 15, Clarion 0 (3 innings); Clarion-Limestone 11, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8; SCHOLASTIC TENNIS: Harbor Creek 4, Oil City 1 (doubles events only)
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Game 1 Redbank Valley 8, Cranberry 5; Game 2 Redbank Valley 5, Cranberry 4
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 6, Girard 2
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City celebrated its 125th year of music Monday with a dinner followed by a special program.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: McDowell 3, Rocky Grove 0; SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Rocky Grove 16, Eisenhower 11
HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced today that mitigation orders, except masking, will be lifted on Memorial Day.
- By MORGAN DUNLOP For The Derrick/The News-Herald
Polk Borough Police Department has a new officer.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
A Connecticut rabbi and his wife earlier this year took what they call a "Tour to the Wonderful." That tour brought them into contact with the Clarion County United Way.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
CLARION — Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, died April 1, 2021.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.
SOFTBALL: Cranberry 9, Moniteau 4; Union 19, Forest Area 9 (5 inn.); Jamestown 19, Oil City 2 (4 inn.)
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Preparations are underway to open the municipal swimming pool at Hasson Park in Oil City this year.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
It was 26 years ago today - April 27, 1995 - when Herb Baum literally dropped his own bomb on Oil City.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new virus-related death over the past week.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.
Baseball: Cranberry 19, Keystone 17
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.
Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
SOFTBALL: Clarion 13, Forest Area 3 (5 inn.); Rocky Grove 22, Youngsville 0 (3 inn.); Hickory 17, Franklin 2 (3 inn.); Cranberry 17, Clarion-Limestone 6 (5 inn.); Karns City 18, A-C Valley 9; Keystone 12, Union 2 (6 inn.)
- From staff reports
If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
The faith-based Together We Can coalition, which organized several events last year in Venango County that raised local awareness of social justice issues, now wants to hear from high school seniors.
Baseball: C-L 8, Forest Area 1
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus-related deaths over the past week.
UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…
Tennis: Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 2
BASEBALL: Franklin 4, Girard 2; Oil City 6, Greenville 4; Cambridge Springs 16, Rocky Grove 6
UPMC health system is temporarily pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA guidelines recommended after six patients nationwide experienced blood clotting.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.
Softball: Redbank Valley 25, A-C Valley 6 (5 innings)
- Associated Press
Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning Tuesday, nearly a week ahead of schedule, state officials announced today.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
ELK TOWNSHIP — A man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Elk Township, according to Shippenville-Elk fire Chief Steve Merryman.
