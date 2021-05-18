Local high school sports scores 5-18-21

Baseball: Cambridge Springs 12, Rocky Grove 2 (5 innings) Baseball: Cranberry 4, Union 2 Baseball: Redbank Valley 17, Forest Area 2 (4 innings) Softball: Cochranton 15, Rocky Grove 8 Softball: Titusville 15, Oil City 6 Softball: Hickory 16, Franklin 3 Softball: Karns City 9, Keystone 4 Softball: Forest Area 16, Smethport 1 (3 innings) Softball: Clarion 19, Brookville 6 (5 innings)
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from the Shippenville to Clarion exits following a multi-vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.
Police seek information on motorcyclist
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Cambridge Springs 3, Rocky Grove 0
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 125 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- From staff reports
The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Erie First Christian 3, Rocky Grove 1
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Slippery Rock 10, Oil City 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.
- From staff reports
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 16, Seneca 1, 5 innings
- From staff reports
House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Oil City 9, Conneaut Area 6
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 15, Northwestern 3 (5 innings); Clarion-Limestone 7, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Moniteau 15, Forest Area 0 (4 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Franklin 6, Slippery Rock 1; Karns City 15, Clarion 0 (3 innings); Clarion-Limestone 11, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8; SCH…
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
A longtime Oil City pastor who has become a familiar face around town, in part because of his church's television ministry, is retiring next month.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Game 1 Redbank Valley 8, Cranberry 5; Game 2 Redbank Valley 5, Cranberry 4
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 6, Girard 2
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City celebrated its 125th year of music Monday with a dinner followed by a special program.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: McDowell 3, Rocky Grove 0; SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Rocky Grove 16, Eisenhower 11
HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced today that mitigation orders, except masking, will be lifted on Memorial Day.
- By MORGAN DUNLOP For The Derrick/The News-Herald
Polk Borough Police Department has a new officer.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
A Connecticut rabbi and his wife earlier this year took what they call a "Tour to the Wonderful." That tour brought them into contact with the Clarion County United Way.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
CLARION — Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, died April 1, 2021.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.
SOFTBALL: Cranberry 9, Moniteau 4; Union 19, Forest Area 9 (5 inn.); Jamestown 19, Oil City 2 (4 inn.)
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Preparations are underway to open the municipal swimming pool at Hasson Park in Oil City this year.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
It was 26 years ago today - April 27, 1995 - when Herb Baum literally dropped his own bomb on Oil City.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new virus-related death over the past week.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.
Baseball: Cranberry 19, Keystone 17
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.
Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
SOFTBALL: Clarion 13, Forest Area 3 (5 inn.); Rocky Grove 22, Youngsville 0 (3 inn.); Hickory 17, Franklin 2 (3 inn.); Cranberry 17, Clarion-Limestone 6 (5 inn.); Karns City 18, A-C Valley 9; Keystone 12, Union 2 (6 inn.)
