SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13, Keystone 6

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Saegertown 3, Rocky Grove 0

SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Keystone 18, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, 6 innings

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 10, Fairview 6; Hickory 5, Cranberry 1

Cardinals batter Cahill, Bucs, 8-5

  • Updated

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night.

Local high school sports scores 5-19-21

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Hickory 13, Oil City 2 (6 innings); Saegertown 11, Rocky Grove 6; Clarion-Limestone 10, Keystone 0 (6 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Rocky Grove 8, Maplewood 6; Clarion 5, Moniteau 2

Steelers hoping Green can follow in Dawson's footsteps

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.

Longtime Pirates 2B Stennett dies at 72

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.

Pens pull even with Isles

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Local high school sports scores 5-18-21

Baseball: Cambridge Springs 12, Rocky Grove 2 (5 innings) Baseball: Cranberry 4, Union 2 Baseball: Redbank Valley 17, Forest Area 2 (4 innings) Softball: Cochranton 15, Rocky Grove 8 Softball: Titusville 15, Oil City 6 Softball: Hickory 16, Franklin 3 Softball: Karns City 9, Keystone 4 Softb…

Giants top Pirates for split of series

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.

Islanders steal Game 1

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.

Machines are tested

  • From staff reports

The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.

Pirates use late rallies to top Giants in 11, 3-2
Pirates use late rallies to top Giants in 11, 3-2

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco's sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Jarry:Opportunity is now

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It took seven years and a meltdown from Matt Murray, but Tristan Jarry last August made his first NHL playoffs start, with Pittsburgh's season on the brink.

DeSclafani, Duggar lead Giants past Pirates

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

Painting history

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.

Walk-ins can get shots Friday at mall clinic

  • From staff reports

Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.

Late burst sinks Pirates, 5-1

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesse Winker and Eugenio Surez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday.

Workers out in force

  • From staff reports

House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.

Reds rough up Bucs

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It's been a tale of two Mitch Kellers all season. He started the year with a bad outing, and has alternated between good and bad in every start since.

Local high school sports scores 5-10-21

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 15, Northwestern 3 (5 innings); Clarion-Limestone 7, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Moniteau 15, Forest Area 0 (4 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Franklin 6, Slippery Rock 1; Karns City 15, Clarion 0 (3 innings); Clarion-Limestone 11, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8; SCH…

Pirates avoid sweep

  • Updated

CHICAGO (TNS) - Their lineup bound together with glue, duct tape and a few stray pieces of bubble game, the Pirates were supposed to struggle scoring runs. They were definitely going to have trouble winning baseball games, especially at Wrigley Field, where they had dropped 17 of 19 dating b…