SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13, Keystone 6
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Saegertown 3, Rocky Grove 0
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Keystone 18, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, 6 innings
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 10, Fairview 6; Hickory 5, Cranberry 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Hickory 13, Oil City 2 (6 innings); Saegertown 11, Rocky Grove 6; Clarion-Limestone 10, Keystone 0 (6 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Rocky Grove 8, Maplewood 6; Clarion 5, Moniteau 2
The Vegas Golden Knights stuck to a true rotation for their goaltenders down the stretch of the season, alternating Marc-Andre Fleury without much dropoff in performance to Robin Lehner.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.
Baseball: Cambridge Springs 12, Rocky Grove 2 (5 innings) Baseball: Cranberry 4, Union 2 Baseball: Redbank Valley 17, Forest Area 2 (4 innings) Softball: Cochranton 15, Rocky Grove 8 Softball: Titusville 15, Oil City 6 Softball: Hickory 16, Franklin 3 Softball: Karns City 9, Keystone 4 Softb…
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from the Shippenville to Clarion exits following a multi-vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.
The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top.
Police seek information on motorcyclist
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Cambridge Springs 3, Rocky Grove 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 125 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri's second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang has never missed the playoffs during his 15-year career. Still, the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman knows not all postseason opportunities are equal.
The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kendrick Green grew up wearing No. 53.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco's sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It took seven years and a meltdown from Matt Murray, but Tristan Jarry last August made his first NHL playoffs start, with Pittsburgh's season on the brink.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Erie First Christian 3, Rocky Grove 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Slippery Rock 10, Oil City 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.
An additional week of regular-season games will benefit NFL fans right from the start.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesse Winker and Eugenio Surez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 16, Seneca 1, 5 innings
House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Oil City 9, Conneaut Area 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was fielding calls, posing for pictures and still hugging everyone in sight when he realized the Jacksonville Jaguars were about to be back on the clock during the first round of the NFL draft.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It's been a tale of two Mitch Kellers all season. He started the year with a bad outing, and has alternated between good and bad in every start since.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 15, Northwestern 3 (5 innings); Clarion-Limestone 7, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Moniteau 15, Forest Area 0 (4 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Franklin 6, Slippery Rock 1; Karns City 15, Clarion 0 (3 innings); Clarion-Limestone 11, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8; SCH…
A longtime Oil City pastor who has become a familiar face around town, in part because of his church's television ministry, is retiring next month.
CHICAGO (TNS) - Their lineup bound together with glue, duct tape and a few stray pieces of bubble game, the Pirates were supposed to struggle scoring runs. They were definitely going to have trouble winning baseball games, especially at Wrigley Field, where they had dropped 17 of 19 dating b…
