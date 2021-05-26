SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Clarion-Limestone 19, Elk County Catholic 11; Keystone 1, Johnsonburg 0
Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced this morning that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are now open in Venango County following to a multi-vehicle crash.
District 9 Class 2A baseball playoffs: Port Allegany 11, Keystone 1 (5 innings)
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Keystone 6, Moniteau 5; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13, Cranberry 7
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13, Keystone 6
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Garden Club will celebrate the club's Rhododendron Arboretum at Hasson Park during ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, that will mark the park's 125-year anniversary.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Hickory 13, Oil City 2 (6 innings); Saegertown 11, Rocky Grove 6; Clarion-Limestone 10, Keystone 0 (6 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Rocky Grove 8, Maplewood 6; Clarion 5, Moniteau 2
- By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer
The Vegas Golden Knights stuck to a true rotation for their goaltenders down the stretch of the season, alternating Marc-Andre Fleury without much dropoff in performance to Robin Lehner.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.
Baseball: Cambridge Springs 12, Rocky Grove 2 (5 innings) Baseball: Cranberry 4, Union 2 Baseball: Redbank Valley 17, Forest Area 2 (4 innings) Softball: Cochranton 15, Rocky Grove 8 Softball: Titusville 15, Oil City 6 Softball: Hickory 16, Franklin 3 Softball: Karns City 9, Keystone 4 Softb…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rennie Stennett, part of the first all-Black and Latino starting lineup in major league history with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game, has died. He was 72.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from the Shippenville to Clarion exits following a multi-vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.
- By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top.
Police seek information on motorcyclist
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Cambridge Springs 3, Rocky Grove 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 125 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri's second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.
- By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang has never missed the playoffs during his 15-year career. Still, the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman knows not all postseason opportunities are equal.
- From staff reports
The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kendrick Green grew up wearing No. 53.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco's sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It took seven years and a meltdown from Matt Murray, but Tristan Jarry last August made his first NHL playoffs start, with Pittsburgh's season on the brink.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Erie First Christian 3, Rocky Grove 1
- By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kendrick Green grew up wearing No. 53.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Slippery Rock 10, Oil City 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.
- From staff reports
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.
