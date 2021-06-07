PIAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Elizabeth Forward 15, Franklin 0, 5 innings
PIAA Softball Playoffs: Cambridge Springs 9, Clarion-Limestone 5; Union City 9, Moniteau 0
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 9, 2021 @ 1:06 am
PIAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Elizabeth Forward 15, Franklin 0, 5 innings
Take them to the lake. Put them into the water.
"The Final Ride" for Franklin High School seniors on Tuesday was an event to remember that revived camaraderie among the class of 2021.
Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult for the region's nonprofits for about the past 14 months.
Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, died May 1, 2021.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
Memorial Day observances and solemn services will be held across the area today through Monday.
SHIPPENVILLE - For the past eight months, Girl Scouts from Clarion Troop 17024 have been donating their time at Clarion PAWS feline adoption center.
Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced this morning that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are now open in Venango County following to a multi-vehicle crash.
The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Clarion-Limestone 19, Elk County Catholic 11; Keystone 1, Johnsonburg 0
Many volunteers pitched in to place about 1,200 flags on the graves of military veterans in Calvary Cemetery on Monday evening in preparation for Memorial Day.
District 9 Class 2A baseball playoffs: Port Allegany 11, Keystone 1 (5 innings)
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Keystone 6, Moniteau 5; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13, Cranberry 7
A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13, Keystone 6
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night.
The Oil City Garden Club will celebrate the club's Rhododendron Arboretum at Hasson Park during ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, that will mark the park's 125-year anniversary.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Hickory 13, Oil City 2 (6 innings); Saegertown 11, Rocky Grove 6; Clarion-Limestone 10, Keystone 0 (6 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Rocky Grove 8, Maplewood 6; Clarion 5, Moniteau 2
The Vegas Golden Knights stuck to a true rotation for their goaltenders down the stretch of the season, alternating Marc-Andre Fleury without much dropoff in performance to Robin Lehner.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.
Baseball: Cambridge Springs 12, Rocky Grove 2 (5 innings) Baseball: Cranberry 4, Union 2 Baseball: Redbank Valley 17, Forest Area 2 (4 innings) Softball: Cochranton 15, Rocky Grove 8 Softball: Titusville 15, Oil City 6 Softball: Hickory 16, Franklin 3 Softball: Karns City 9, Keystone 4 Softb…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rennie Stennett, part of the first all-Black and Latino starting lineup in major league history with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game, has died. He was 72.
About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from the Shippenville to Clarion exits following a multi-vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.
The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top.
Police seek information on motorcyclist
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Cambridge Springs 3, Rocky Grove 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 125 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri's second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.
J & J Roofing & Siding Specializing in Metal Roof…
Miller’s Metal Roofing and Siding. Decks, pole barns, sof…
Movers Clean Outs, Debris Removal, Call 518-5221 or 678-2467
Rapid ROOFING Specializing in all types of 40 yr. metal r…
Adams Auto Sales 814-432-8039 - Polk 18 Subaru Forester S…
BODENHORNAUTO.COM (814)226-1088 13 F150 xcab, 75x, 4wd $1…
CORNY'S Sales & Serv Knox (814)797-5937 cornysauto.co…