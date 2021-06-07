PIAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Elizabeth Forward 15, Franklin 0, 5 innings

PIAA Softball Playoffs: Cambridge Springs 9, Clarion-Limestone 5; Union City 9, Moniteau 0

An OC treasure
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.

Police warn of tainted candy

  • From staff reports

Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.

No newspaper today
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Purr-fect mix
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE - For the past eight months, Girl Scouts from Clarion Troop 17024 have been donating their time at Clarion PAWS feline adoption center.

Portion of I-80 reopens
Portion of I-80 reopens

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are now open in Venango County following to a multi-vehicle crash.

SUMMER HOME
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.

True colors showing
  • From staff reports

Many volunteers pitched in to place about 1,200 flags on the graves of military veterans in Calvary Cemetery on Monday evening in preparation for Memorial Day.

Venango County reports 3 deaths over past week

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Eyes on the road
  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.

'Everybody just so happy' as OC&T is back on track
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.

National Sports

Cardinals batter Cahill, Bucs, 8-5

  • Updated

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night.

Local high school sports scores 5-19-21

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Hickory 13, Oil City 2 (6 innings); Saegertown 11, Rocky Grove 6; Clarion-Limestone 10, Keystone 0 (6 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Rocky Grove 8, Maplewood 6; Clarion 5, Moniteau 2

National Sports

Steelers hoping Green can follow in Dawson's footsteps

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.

Longtime Pirates 2B Stennett dies at 72
National Sports

Longtime Pirates 2B Stennett dies at 72

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.

Pens pull even with Isles
National Sports

Pens pull even with Isles

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Local high school sports scores 5-18-21

Baseball: Cambridge Springs 12, Rocky Grove 2 (5 innings) Baseball: Cranberry 4, Union 2 Baseball: Redbank Valley 17, Forest Area 2 (4 innings) Softball: Cochranton 15, Rocky Grove 8 Softball: Titusville 15, Oil City 6 Softball: Hickory 16, Franklin 3 Softball: Karns City 9, Keystone 4 Softb…

Big boost for OC
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.

Giants top Pirates for split of series
National Sports

Giants top Pirates for split of series

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.

Islanders steal Game 1
National Sports

Islanders steal Game 1

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.