SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion 3, Cranberry 0; Mercer 3, Rocky Grove 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Venango Catholic 0; Redbank Valley 3, Keystone 0
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS TENNIS: Hickory 4, Franklin 1; Greenville 5, Oil City 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 0, Grove City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Keystone 0; Commodore Perry 3, Oil City 0; Bethel Christian 3, Christian Life Academy 0
The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 76, Warren 0; Titusville 34, Franklin 16; Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27; Coudersport 36, Keystone 0; Cameron County 20, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19; Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7; Avonworth 35, Grove City 14; Lakeview 40, Seneca 25; Saegertown 26, Map…
Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.
The remodeled Clarion Hospital emergency room officially opened Monday.
A building on Oil City’s South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.
Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.
The former Honeywell building at 1345 15th St. in Franklin is under new and local ownership, and under that ownership it will continue to be a hub of manufacturing in the region.
With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.
An annual bicycle ride that honors the memory of Oil City native and hero Erick Foster, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while serving in the U.S. Army, was held Saturday in Oil City.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker today identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Brandon Wells has been found guilty of all counts in the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Brierlie Walters, at their Oil City home.
As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.
After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.
Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
The warm sun shone down and a pleasant breeze was in the air Friday as members of the Oil City Oilers marching band practiced at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park.
After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.
Work is underway to transform the area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
Families and kids from across the community got to meet emergency services personnel, first responders, and even Smokey the Bear during the second National Night Out of Venango County on Tuesday evening.
Nine youths and six chaperones from five parishes in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio have been in the area this week on a mission trip doing volunteer work with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County.
A portion of Route 227 in Cornplanter Township is closed due to a traffic accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Transportation issues that disabled people face on a daily basis were the focus of an awareness stop that Voices for Independence made at its Seneca office on Wednesday afternoon.
A landmark business on Oil City’s North Side will be closing in the coming days.
BROOKVILLE — Joey Payne is on a mission to comfort people — a goal she has been able to achieve in places around the world that include Russia, Belarus, Siberia, Israel, Greece and Haiti.
Hundreds of volunteers and 4-H members have been working at a feverish pace to prepare for Sunday’s opening of the Clarion County Fair.
MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.
On Sept. 4, 1962, 66 incoming high school seniors led a charge of more than 400 students into a brand new school building on Oil City’s West End.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
Erie News Now has reported tonight that prison escapee Michael Burham has been captured by law enforcement authorities.
A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.
Due to severe thunderstorms that are forecast to move into the area early this evening, Taste of Talent organizers have rescheduled tonight's event to July 19.
WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …
Music blared, children splashed about and several water gun fights broke out as children and families enjoyed the warm afternoon Tuesday at the Oil City municipal swimming pool in Hasson Heights.
About 20 students ranging in age from sixth through twelfth grade are getting a chance to see what local manufacturing has to offer during a career camp this week put on by the United Way of Venango County.
Around 160 Jeeps ventured through Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the third annual Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run.
Under storm clouds and amid the occasional raindrops, work on the ongoing East Second Street construction project in Oil City continued Friday.
The Two Mile Jeep Run this weekend along the trails at Two Mile Run County Park will have a special visitor this year.