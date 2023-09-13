SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 9, Saegertown 0; Warren 3, Oil City 0

Local high school sports scores 9-9-23

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: North East 35, Oil City 0; General McLane 34, Franklin 14; Central Clarion 72, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; Brookville 42, Keystone 20; Redbank Valley 50, Punxsutawney 27; Farrell 21, Grove City 14; Fort LeBoeuf 22, Titusville 7; Cochranton 45, Saegertown 0

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Local high school sports scores 9-1-23

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 44, Corry 7; Hickory 63, Franklin 14; Central Clarion 57, Port Allegany 6; Union/A-C Valley 24, Keystone 13; Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6; Grove City 62, Northwestern 7; Lakeview 58, Saegertown 19; Sharpsville 71, Titusville 48

Reno water advisory lifted

Aqua Pennsylvania announced it has received approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection to lift the "do not consume" order for Venango Water Co. customers.

Local high school sports scores 8-28-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 0, Grove City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Keystone 0; Commodore Perry 3, Oil City 0; Bethel Christian 3, Christian Life Academy 0

Tribute honors 'Coach Pat'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.

Local high school football scores 8-25-23

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 76, Warren 0; Titusville 34, Franklin 16; Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27; Coudersport 36, Keystone 0; Cameron County 20, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19; Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7; Avonworth 35, Grove City 14; Lakeview 40, Seneca 25; Saegertown 26, Map…

Franklin High band ready for new year

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.

Change coming on OC South Side business scene

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A building on Oil City’s South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.

Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.

Reno hears update on water dilemma

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.

Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.

FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop

The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.

Taste of Talent ends on a high note

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.