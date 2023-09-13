SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 9, Saegertown 0; Warren 3, Oil City 0
Emergency personnel are currently conducting a search for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen in Clarion County and her vehicle was found near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower, according to park manager Ryan Borcz.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Oil City 25, Franklin 34; Rocky Grove 15, Maplewood 46
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 2, Oil City 1
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Quilters’ Cupboard in Seneca has finished up a musical-themed quilt to be raffled off at tonight’s Music in Oil Country event at Oil City High School to raise funds for the Oil City Oiler Marching Band’s new uniforms.
- From staff reports
-
Sunday morning will mark the end of an era in the long history of the Catholic Church in Oil City as the landmark St. Stephen Church on the South Side will celebrate its final regular weekend Mass.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: North East 35, Oil City 0; General McLane 34, Franklin 14; Central Clarion 72, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; Brookville 42, Keystone 20; Redbank Valley 50, Punxsutawney 27; Farrell 21, Grove City 14; Fort LeBoeuf 22, Titusville 7; Cochranton 45, Saegertown 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 6, Eisenhower 0; Brockway 2, Forest Area 1 (2 OT)
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Kennedy Catholic 0; Clarion 3, DuBois 0
A crew from America’s Best Restaurants stopped in at TrAils to Ales brewery in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon to film an episode of their roadshow.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Several old copies of the Oil City Derrick and The Blizzard recently made their way to the newspaper offices, and they provide a snapshot of life in Oil City and the oil region in the 1880s when the oil flowed freely.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The summer months have seen a few new dining options offered in Franklin.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 44, Corry 7; Hickory 63, Franklin 14; Central Clarion 57, Port Allegany 6; Union/A-C Valley 24, Keystone 13; Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6; Grove City 62, Northwestern 7; Lakeview 58, Saegertown 19; Sharpsville 71, Titusville 48
- From staff reports
-
Sugarcreek Borough police are requesting the public’s help regarding two thefts that occurred Sunday at the Rural King store.
Aqua Pennsylvania announced it has received approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection to lift the "do not consume" order for Venango Water Co. customers.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Over the past 14 years, Cranberry Area High School teacher Trisha Dixon has been taking students on mission trips to various parts of the world, where they have provided volunteer services in the name of God.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 4, Warren 1; Oil City 3, Titusville 2 (OT)
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
After much preparation, and at some schools a summer of construction, students were welcomed back to school Tuesday across Venango County.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion 3, Cranberry 0; Mercer 3, Rocky Grove 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Venango Catholic 0; Redbank Valley 3, Keystone 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 0, Grove City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Keystone 0; Commodore Perry 3, Oil City 0; Bethel Christian 3, Christian Life Academy 0
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Local authors filled the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City on Saturday for the Oil Region Library Association’s third annual Festival of the Book.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 76, Warren 0; Titusville 34, Franklin 16; Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27; Coudersport 36, Keystone 0; Cameron County 20, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19; Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7; Avonworth 35, Grove City 14; Lakeview 40, Seneca 25; Saegertown 26, Map…
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The remodeled Clarion Hospital emergency room officially opened Monday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A building on Oil City’s South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The former Honeywell building at 1345 15th St. in Franklin is under new and local ownership, and under that ownership it will continue to be a hub of manufacturing in the region.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.
- By KELLY MALEK Contributing writer
-
An annual bicycle ride that honors the memory of Oil City native and hero Erick Foster, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while serving in the U.S. Army, was held Saturday in Oil City.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker today identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Brandon Wells has been found guilty of all counts in the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Brierlie Walters, at their Oil City home.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The warm sun shone down and a pleasant breeze was in the air Friday as members of the Oil City Oilers marching band practiced at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Work is underway to transform the area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
