Local high school sports scores 9-14-21

Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
EMLENTON — Neal Moore is up the creek with a paddle and a purpose. He is paddling his canoe across U.S. waterways, a trip that has taken him 19 months to date.
Football: Grove City 42, Conneaut (Ohio) 20
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Kennedy Catholic 2; Keystone 3, Cranberry 0; Clarion 3, Venango Catholic 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0
- Updated
A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
School's been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.
FOOTBALL FINALS: Greenville 49, Lakeview 15; Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6; Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0; Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30; Fairview 41, Franklin 7
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Venango County Humane Society’s cats and dogs can now get their teeth cared for thanks to a recent charitable donation.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As the sun rose and the rain fell Saturday morning, cyclists gathered at the Central Avenue plaza in Oil City in honor of fallen U.S. Army Capt. Erick Foster.
- By DILLON PROVENZA and KARA O’NEIL Staff writers
-
Following last year’s COVID-related uncertainty, Tuesday started off as a normal first day of school for local students who were excited to see their classmates and teachers.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, died Aug. 1, 2021.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor
-
EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
TITUSVILLE — It was 162 years ago when Col. Edwin Drake struck oil along Oil Creek and changed the world.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
Accident reduces portion of I-80 to 1 lane
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…
Young's Tires, which is marking its 60th year as a family-owned enterprise, has changed hands.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.
Route 428 has been reopened in Oakland Township, according to a news release from PennDOT.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.
As of 5:15 p.m., a portion of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township is closed as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to Venango County 911.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
"It always rains once, every year," Venango County Fair Board secretary Penny Buckholtz said Wednesday about the weather at the fair.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin will return to regularly scheduled performances Friday with the production "Together Again for the First Time."
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. A…
