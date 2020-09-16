Local high school sports scores 9-16-20 Sep 16, 2020 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS SOCCER: Eisenhower 5, Franklin 2; Warren 13, Oil City 0 VOLLEYBALL: A-C Valley 3, Venango Catholic 0 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Viewed Articles Shippenville man's death ruled homicide Man suffers fatal injury in Oil City crash Man, woman face charges in UPMC Northwest incident OC man charged for assaulting two officers Oilers trounce Knights Hitting the trail Service groups put forth volunteer effort Woman accused of child endangerment Many cupboards bare Judge rules state's pandemic restrictions unconstitutional Display Ads Fall Services Clarion County Community Bank Hunyady Auction Company Take Pride in Seneca, Cranberry & Oil City Jefferson Clarion Head Start Bulletin More Ads Display Ads Jefferson Clarion Head Start Clarion County Community Bank Take Pride in Seneca, Cranberry & Oil City Bulletin