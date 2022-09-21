SCHOLASTIC CROSS COUNTRY: (Boys) North Clarion 22, Cranberry 33; Clarion-Limestone 21, Keystone 40
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Forest Area 2, Kane 1; Erie High 8, Oil City 0
Cloudy with periods of light rain. Much cooler. High 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 10:39 am
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 64, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7; Union/A-C Valley 26, Brockway 20; Meadville 69, Titusville 7; Grove City 41, Sharon 25; Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7
Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.
Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.
Double Play Sports Bar, a popular gathering spot in Oil City’s North Side business district, will celebrate 20 years in business on Sunday.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 13, Oil City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Conneaut Area 10, Oil City 1
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Wilmington 1; Greenville 3, Oil City 0; Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1; Cranberry 3, Moniteau 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Forest Area 0; North Clarion 3, Union 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 11, Oil City 0; Forest Area 3, Keystone 1
Area high school marching bands were once again strutting their musical stuff during the annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival at Oil City High School on Saturday evening.
Franklin’s Bandstand Park was filled with hundreds of people on Saturday as the park went to the dogs — and an assortment of other critters — yet for another year during Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s fifth annual PetFest.
Several construction projects have been ongoing around Oil City the last few weeks as summer draws to a close.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 52, North East 20; General McLane 46, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 43, Union/A-C Valley 6; Keystone 20, Brookville 19; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14; Fort LeBoeuf 42, Titusville 20; Farrell 46, Grove City 15; Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14; Cochranton 22, …
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Redbank Valley 0; Cranberry 3, Union 0; Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 2; Keystone 3, Karns City 0
The lives of the humans at the Venango County Human Services Complex in Franklin get an extra boost a few days a week when they receive a visit from a special canine.
BROOKVILLE — It’s been said that “behind every successful man is a good woman.” In Cheryl Burkett’s case, that means digging in with your husband.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Titusville 1, Oil City 0
A memorial walk has been planned in Oil City to mark 30 years to the day that Shauna Howe was abducted on a South Side street and to honor the 11-year-old girl’s lasting legacy in the community.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
Clarion state police said they are searching for 15-year-old Melea Janis, who went missing from her Madison Township home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Outdoors enthusiasts of all sorts were settling in for Labor Day weekend fun and relaxation on Friday at the area’s local parks.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cranberry 3, Oil City 0
Two doctors from Brookville-based Laurel Eye Clinic were part of a team that performed more than 450 surgeries during a recent week-long mission project in Mexico.
To hear members of Franklin-based band Dead Level talk about it, their debut at the world’s largest annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, was a roaring success.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 55, Corry 6
August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.
Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren, formerly of Marienville, died Aug. 1, 2022.
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted Clarion state police to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
The North Clarion School District issued a statement that its school day “is running as normal” despite “a police matter” that is taking place within the district's boundaries.
It’s not every day a small town like Titusville is filmed for the small screen.
WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26
Franklin Preservation is hosting an event Saturday at the former Old Lutheran Church in Franklin to raise funds for the organization’s ongoing restoration of the historic church.
Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.
Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.
About 20 people enjoyed an afternoon in Franklin on Friday as they gathered in Riverfront Park at the mouth of French Creek for the annual Greenways awards ceremony.
Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.
A Franklin native has traveled a long way to achieve his biggest dreams in the acting world.
Anyone who has been to the Cranberry Mall over the past few months has probably noticed the increase of empty spaces.
Cranberry Mall has lost more tenants in recent weeks and is once again listed for sale.
Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.