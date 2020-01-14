Local high school sports scores 1-14-20 Jan 14, 2020 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WRESTLING: Redbank Valley 43, Brockway 33 BOYS BASKETBALL: General McLane 44, Oil City 30; Grove City 56, Franklin 42; Girard 53, Rocky Grove (OT); Cochranton 54, Union City 49 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarion County Community Bank Your Guide to Financial Wellness The Medicine Shoppe Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesLocal woman buys Subway franchise in FranklinWoman opens yoga studio in Oil CityBody found near Horsecreek RoadDye taking leave; last day at Franklin is FridayUpdate: Horsecreek Road reopens2 join Oil City school board to replace Scalise, HibbardEmlenton woman arraigned in prescription drugs casePolk trustees send letter to WolfFormer Trails to Ales employee held in theft caseFranklin man charged for corruption of minors See more events Upcoming Events Jan 16 Concert Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 19 Presentation Sun, Jan 19, 2020