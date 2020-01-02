Local high school sports scores 1-2-20 Jan 2, 2020 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALL: Meadville 77, Oil City 48 SWIMMING: BOYS - Oil City 92, Hickory 66; Franklin 86, Sharon 67; GIRLS - Oil City 86, Hickory 68; Franklin 85, Sharon 59 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice searching for wanted OC womanVenango County Court ReporterFormer Caring Place employee facing chargesClarion County man facing nearly 150 sex assault chargesNew Year's baby at UPMCOut of the Archives: OC buildings would be torn downAward for hospitalMan hurt in crashVehicle driven through propertyKennerdell man facing charges in burglary See more events Upcoming Events Jan 9 Concert Thu, Jan 9, 2020