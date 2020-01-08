Local high school sports scores 1-8-20 Jan 8, 2020 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALL: A-C Valley 69, Redbank Valley 52; Cochranton 68, Saegertown 48 WRESTLING: Cochranton 43, Maplewood 23 GIRLS BASKETBALL: Keystone 58, Clarion-Limestone 31; Redbank Valley 63, A-C Valley 33 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarion Bathware Pennington Auctions Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesAward for hospitalCrawford authorities looking for Erie manNew Year's baby at UPMCUpdate: Horsecreek Road reopensUPMC Northwest names chief nursing officerLocal schools close today due to weatherFire at AWP causes estimated $3M in damagesOld photo prompts look back at major 1914 snowstorm hereUpdate: Portion of Interstate 80 reopensOC woman facing charges See more events Upcoming Events Jan 9 Concert Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 10 Dinner Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 10 Concert Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 11 Dinner Sat, Jan 11, 2020 Jan 11 Dinner Sat, Jan 11, 2020