Local high school sports scores 10-30-19 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GIRLS VOLLEYBALL District 9 Class 1A Semifinals Cranberry 3, Oswayo Valley 0A-C Valley 3, DuBois Central Catholic 0 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarion Federal Credit Union Facts About Oil and Gas Fall Marketplace Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesVenango County Court ReporterDye's contract won't be renewedVenango County Court ReporterBig crowd at Cranberry hearingMan charged after drugs foundParker woman facing sex assault chargesPolice looking for OC manPolk Center resident accused of assault2 charged in death of emaciated boy, 14, at filthy homeBlaze destroys home near Strattanville See more events Upcoming Events Oct 30 Dinner Wed, Oct 30, 2019 Oct 31 Rocky Grove VFD Bingo Thu, Oct 31, 2019 Nov 1 Fundraiser Fri, Nov 1, 2019 Nov 1 Holiday Event Fri, Nov 1, 2019 Nov 1 Dinner Theater Fri, Nov 1, 2019