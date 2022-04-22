Students at Clarion University Venango Campus had a special lunch guest Thursday — Snoopy, an eight-year-old beagle mix.
Snoopy came with Katie Parsh to represent the Venango County Humane Society at the “Dogs for Dogs” event hosted by the campus Veterans Club.
Students wandered into the Rhoades Student Center to drop off donations for the Humane Society and grab a hot dog. The donation collection table soon became piled high with dog food and other supplies and treats.
Mark Conrad, advisor for the club, said the fundraiser had to be put on hold for the past three years.
The Veterans Club is made up of 15 students who are veterans or have a connection to a veteran, said Conrad.
Conrad said the club was started after 9/11 with four veterans. The club later expanded to include students who had a connection to a veteran, such as a family member.
This year, the club has one veteran, club president Jim Reisinger. The other club members have connections with a veteran.
The club holds several events throughout the year, including Flags for the Fallen, when the club fills the lawn in front of Suhr Library with American flags for Veterans Day.