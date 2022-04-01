The Franklin post office on Thursday was a day for reflection, as it was filled with dozens of people honoring Roger Jenkins, a longtime letter carrier who passed away in January.
The celebration included the official dedication of an all-purpose room inside the post office for employees, which was named in honor of Jenkins, a 37-year veteran of the Postal Service.
Among those in attendance were Jenkins’ wife, Jane, and their daughter, Wendy Fisher; Postal Service District Manager Eddie Masangacy; Postal Service Operations Manager Dave Trainer; Franklin post office Postmaster Lacey Stokes; Pennsylvania State Association of Letter Carriers President Paul Rozzi; National Association of Letter Carriers Erie Chapter 284 President Mark Murphy; and friends.
According to Mark Lawrence, a Postal Service communications specialist, Jenkins was employed as a letter carrier from 1971 to 2008. Beginning in 2004, he became secretary of the Pennsylvania State Association of Letter Carriers.
As congressional liaison for the NALC, Jenkins was involved in postal reform issues affecting the Postal Service and its letter carriers, oversaw the annual NALC “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, served in the U.S Army National Guard and was a member of The NALC Erie branch.
Masangcay said the “great turnout” on Thursday in Jenkins’ honor “is representative of his good work and advocacy on behalf of the USPS and letter carriers.”
Trainer said, “The USPS is one big family and (Jenkins) is an example of the good working relationship between management and labor.”
Rozzi called the celebration “a testament to Roger. He was a problem-solver and it was a pleasure to work with him for many years.”
After the ceremony, Jane Jenkins said she was “deeply touched by the outpouring of affection and memories” for her husband that was shared by his many friends and co-workers, including “carriers through top management; some of whom had never met Roger.”
She said hearing many stories and understanding the positive impact he made to the post office and the community “fills me with pride. I am grateful to the Franklin post office for celebrating his life and appreciate the opportunity for his memory to live on.”
Fisher, the couple’s daughter, said her father would be “so proud and honored to know the impact he made on so many; not just those in the Franklin USPS, but nationally to all those that benefit from the annual food drive.”