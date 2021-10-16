In December 1985, Vickie Atkinson accepted the position of activities director at the former Grandview Healthcare on Grandview Road.

Little did she know she would serve the next 36 years in that role, weathering six name changes as well as the COVID-19 storm.

Atkinson’s productive and gratifying career is coming to an end Oct. 29 as she is retiring from the care facility that is now called Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

“While I have been there, I have enjoyed it,” said Atkinson. “I want people to know that even though a senior lives here, their life continues.”

“A lot of people stereotype. They think they are going to a nursing home and they will die. But their life continues,” she said.

Atkinson has helped seniors enjoy their stay at the center, whether they are there long-term or for a short time for rehabilitation.

“I try to provide the fun side of it,” she said. “If I put a smile on their face I did my job.”

“Over the years it has changed… I am seeing more people come in with more electronics,” said Atkinson.

Residents can now use their cellphones to interact with family all over the country.

Although the technology has been a blessing for residents, Atkinson said she encourages group activities as well.

“I think there should be a balance, 50/50 of electronics and group things,” she said.

COVID-19 has obviously put a wrinkle on a lot of those group activities.

“2019 was the last time families walked through the hallways. We were some of the first that got hit with COVID,” Atkinson said.

She shared some of the creative ways she has continued to engage residents over the past year and a half.

Pre-COVID, residents would gather in the dining hall to vote on their favorite carved pumpkin during the much-anticipated pumpkin carving competition. During COVID, Atkinson used carts to push the pumpkins down the hallways so residents could vote from their rooms.

“This year we will do a costume contest, which will be like a parade through the hall,” she said.

Another big change for Atkinson has been the reduced flow of volunteers.

“When I first started... volunteers were the heart of activities… I don’t see people wanting to volunteer now,” she said.

That includes music programs too.

“Before COVID, a lot of the music programs were paid entertainment,” Atkinson said. “When I first started here I didn’t pay for any entertainment at all. Society has changed too, cost of living, everything. I started to pay for entertainment.”

Last winter, residents at the center were blessed by volunteer entertainment from the group HOLeY Jeans. Since the center was shut down due to COVID concerns, the group sang outside and residents watched through the windows.

Atkinson said deciding to retire was the hardest thing she has ever had to do.

“I enjoy coming to work every single day... It is part of my life. It is like my second home,” she said.

“There are positives and negatives with every job. I enjoy coming in and having respect for the seniors, having patience with them and talking to them,” said Atkinson. “But I know that this chapter will end and I need to start a new chapter.”

LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.

