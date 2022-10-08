Jim “J.R.” and Kathy Rogers are stepping away after 36 years from their longtime Rogers’ Gym operation and handing off ownership to a couple of their coaches at the gym.
Rogers’ Gym opened in 1986 in the Latonia building in Oil City, but Kathy Rogers had already been teaching gymnastics for about 15 years before the gym opened.
Then in 1993, as the business expanded, the gym moved to a new location on the Seneca hill. And in 2008, through the generosity of Dan and Jan Sanford, the gym relocated again to its current location on Oakwood Drive in Cranberry Township.
Don Sanford remodeled and updated the building to allow the long-standing family business to continue and prosper.
Kathy Rogers began helping her high school mentor, Norm Nielson, at the Franklin YMCA. She developed a gymnastics program there that had more than 200 students and then she also developed the Oil City YMCA gymnastics program.
She ran both programs for about 11 years.
The new Rogers’ Gym owners will be Bryan Weber and Doug Thomas, who are coaches at the gym; and Tammy Moon, who is a parent of the gym.
Kathy Rogers said she and Jim handed the ownership over to these three people because “we knew they had what it would take to create a new and better business.”
Plans also call for Moon’s daughter, Breona, who trains and practices at the gym, to also become an owner when she comes of age.
Other staff members who Kathy Rogers says will be “taking the gym forward” are Becky Berry, a previous student of Kathy’s and a longtime YMCA coach; Wendy Shaffer, who is Kathy’s daughter and has been teaching baby gym since she was 14; and Trevor Gladin, the Rogers’ grandson who coaches and choreographs routines for the gym.
Weber, who is the Rogers’ grandson, grew up with Rogers’ Gym and even attended the pre-school that used to be offered at the gym.
Rogers’ Gym is the first and only kids gym that Thomas has worked for, and he has been working there for about six years.
Weber, who had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said that what made him decide to accept the ownership position is that “this is always home. No matter what. I was deployed to Iraq in 2009, and I looked forward to coming back (to the gym).”
As for Thomas, he accepted the position because he’s “been to other gyms, but with this gym, it’s not all about winning. It’s about learning and that’s what kept me here.”
Over the years, the gym has primarily taught gymnastics but also teaches dance, tumble classes, taekwondo, yoga and other activities.
One project that Weber is looking forward to getting started is implementing more sports training, such as strength and conditioning.
Weber said he and Thomas are looking for popular activities to add to the gym that kids will enjoy for a longer period of time.
All the current activities are unisex and the new activities Weber and Thomas add will continue to be unisex.
An open house retirement party for the Jim and Kathy Rogers will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the gym.
There will be light refreshments and snacks, and some of the gymnasts will be at the party to perform routines.
In addition to Nielson, the Sanfords and their current staff and family, Kathy Rogers said Franklin events coordinator Ronnie Beith and Mike and Linda Morrison of Oil City have helped them greatly on their long journey.