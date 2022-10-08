Jim “J.R.” and Kathy Rogers are stepping away after 36 years from their longtime Rogers’ Gym operation and handing off ownership to a couple of their coaches at the gym.

Rogers’ Gym opened in 1986 in the Latonia building in Oil City, but Kathy Rogers had already been teaching gymnastics for about 15 years before the gym opened.

Then in 1993, as the business expanded, the gym moved to a new location on the Seneca hill. And in 2008, through the generosity of Dan and Jan Sanford, the gym relocated again to its current location on Oakwood Drive in Cranberry Township.

Don Sanford remodeled and updated the building to allow the long-standing family business to continue and prosper.

Kathy Rogers began helping her high school mentor, Norm Nielson, at the Franklin YMCA. She developed a gymnastics program there that had more than 200 students and then she also developed the Oil City YMCA gymnastics program.

She ran both programs for about 11 years.

The new Rogers’ Gym owners will be Bryan Weber and Doug Thomas, who are coaches at the gym; and Tammy Moon, who is a parent of the gym.

Kathy Rogers said she and Jim handed the ownership over to these three people because “we knew they had what it would take to create a new and better business.”

Plans also call for Moon’s daughter, Breona, who trains and practices at the gym, to also become an owner when she comes of age.

Other staff members who Kathy Rogers says will be “taking the gym forward” are Becky Berry, a previous student of Kathy’s and a longtime YMCA coach; Wendy Shaffer, who is Kathy’s daughter and has been teaching baby gym since she was 14; and Trevor Gladin, the Rogers’ grandson who coaches and choreographs routines for the gym.

Weber, who is the Rogers’ grandson, grew up with Rogers’ Gym and even attended the pre-school that used to be offered at the gym.

Rogers’ Gym is the first and only kids gym that Thomas has worked for, and he has been working there for about six years.

Weber, who had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said that what made him decide to accept the ownership position is that “this is always home. No matter what. I was deployed to Iraq in 2009, and I looked forward to coming back (to the gym).”

As for Thomas, he accepted the position because he’s “been to other gyms, but with this gym, it’s not all about winning. It’s about learning and that’s what kept me here.”

Over the years, the gym has primarily taught gymnastics but also teaches dance, tumble classes, taekwondo, yoga and other activities.

One project that Weber is looking forward to getting started is implementing more sports training, such as strength and conditioning.

Weber said he and Thomas are looking for popular activities to add to the gym that kids will enjoy for a longer period of time.

All the current activities are unisex and the new activities Weber and Thomas add will continue to be unisex.

An open house retirement party for the Jim and Kathy Rogers will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the gym.

There will be light refreshments and snacks, and some of the gymnasts will be at the party to perform routines.

In addition to Nielson, the Sanfords and their current staff and family, Kathy Rogers said Franklin events coordinator Ronnie Beith and Mike and Linda Morrison of Oil City have helped them greatly on their long journey.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-4-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Commodore Perry 0; Cranberry 3, Karns City 1; Clarion 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; Keystone 3, Union 0; North Clarion 3, Forest Area 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, Redbank Valley 1.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-3-22

SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Union 0; Oil City 3, Commodore Perry 2; Keystone 3, North Clarion 0; Homer Center 3, Redbank Valley 1; Christian Life Academy 3, Lighthouse Baptist 0.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-30-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Meadville 35, Oil City 0; Warren 36, Franklin 7; Central Clarion 26, Karns City 20 (OT); Ridgway 26, Keystone 20; Redbank Valley 38, Union/A-C Valley 8; Titusville 27, Conneaut Area 0; Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14; Mercer 28, Maplewood 7

Free

Bridge in Cranberry closed

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-23-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Northwestern 21, Oil City 20; Central Clarion 48, Bradford 7; Keystone 41, Smethport 14; Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33; Union/A-C Valley 37, Kane 19; Grove City 22, Slippery Rock 21; Seneca 46, Titusville 35; Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13; Mercer 45, Cochranton 0; Reynolds…

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition
Free

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-22-22

Girls Volleyball: Oil City 3, Mercer 1; Greenville 3, Franklin 0; Reynolds 3, Rocky Grove 0; Redbank Valley 3, Cranberry 1; A-C Valley 3, Punxsutawney 1; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; C-L 3, North Clarion 1

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event
Free

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event

About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-16-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 64, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7; Union/A-C Valley 26, Brockway 20; Meadville 69, Titusville 7; Grove City 41, Sharon 25; Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7

Police seek theft suspect
Free

Police seek theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Two Mile to host fall regatta
Free

Two Mile to host fall regatta

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-13-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Wilmington 1; Greenville 3, Oil City 0; Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1; Cranberry 3, Moniteau 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Forest Area 0; North Clarion 3, Union 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 11, Oil City 0; Forest Area 3, Keystone 1

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-9-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 52, North East 20; General McLane 46, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 43, Union/A-C Valley 6; Keystone 20, Brookville 19; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14; Fort LeBoeuf 42, Titusville 20; Farrell 46, Grove City 15; Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14; Cochranton 22, …

Free

Local high school sports scores 9-8-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Redbank Valley 0; Cranberry 3, Union 0; Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 2; Keystone 3, Karns City 0

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.