EMLENTON — Neal Moore is up the creek with a paddle and a purpose. He is paddling his canoe across U.S. waterways, a trip that has taken him 19 months to date.

“I was born and raised in Los Angeles. Now I have been an ex-patriot for the past 30 years,” said Moore, who has homes in Taipei, Taiwan and Cape Town, South Africa. “The big idea for me was to come back and explore my home country.”

Moore, who on Thursday morning was preparing to depart the Barnard House Bed & Breakfast in Emlenton to continue his trip toward Franklin on the Allegheny River, said part of his journey is to “learn how we identify as Americans. I am approaching Lady Liberty from the American side. I am exploring how the rivers and waterways connect right across the country. I am also looking at how we, as Americans, connect.”

He started his journey in Astoria, Oregon, and plans to end the trip in New York City. His route took him to the Gulf of Mexico and to Lake Erie.

“It is a bit of a crazy route, but I am following the season,” Moore said. “The route has the chance to be continuous. I am going slow because I really want to get the story right.”

Moore divided his journey into three sections. The first is “To the Great Divide,” which he said depicts the current time when we are divided as a nation.

“Going up to the Continental Divide was uphill,” he said.

The second “act” he called “To the Big Easy” (New Orleans).

“That was 3,600 miles, but it was all downhill,” Moore said.

The third act is “To Lady Liberty,” which is 2,800 miles from New Orleans to the Statue of Liberty. He paddles from sunrise to sunset and travels about 25 miles a day.

He said the “riffles” (a shallow landform in a channel) on the Allegheny River will slow him down.

“When it gets too rough I will just get out and pull the canoe through the water,” Moore said.

Food can be a problem.

“I can’t cook; so when I camp on an island, I eat freeze-dried foods,” he said, and he has not had a problem camping out, as he is “respectful of private property.”

“I carry some provisions, especially water, with me but I often stop at the river towns and eat there,” Moore said, including ”excellent” lasagna at an Italian restaurant in Emlenton and a “great” breakfast at the Barnard House Bed & Breakfast.

“I believe one of the more unusual experiences I had was when I was in Pittsburgh. I got to go to a Pirates game and they won,” he said.

What he’s seen

Not everything Moore has encountered on his trip has been a pleasant memory.

“One of the more distressing things I have seen is evidence of the opioid epidemic, especially in rural communities,” he said. A state park on the Columbia River gorge was “inundated” with people doing drugs. “I just try to steer clear of those areas.”

However, Moore said he also has seen the flip side, “like the beautiful views along the Snake River in Idaho and have met the most wonderful people.”

“In these old river towns, you meet characters,” he said. “They have a certain rough and tumble aspect to them. They have certain grit to them. The river towns have seen boom times and they have been bust. Americans fall down, we scrape our shins but we find the wherewithal to stand back up.”

The natural obstacles encountered on the river, he said, are impressive.

“I have been in some absolute deluges,” Moore said. “I have a really good tent and I just take shelter until it passes.”

However, traveling on rivers with commercial traffic can present problems.

“I learned that a marine radio is vital,” he said. “The tugboat captains go out of their way to be courteous with one another. The least I can do is be respectful and announce ... presence.

“I ask their permission before I try to go around these barges. Word gets around that you are there and usually they are happy to talk to you.”

Pleasure crafts can be another problem.

“I try to stay off the water on holiday weekends,” Moore said. “When I am on the water with a pleasure craft, I wear a fluorescent vest to make myself visible. I also stay to the side.”

What he’s learned

Moore said his trip has made him realize people “have a whole lot of things in common.”

“I am looking at different walks of life, different ethnicities,” said Moore, who hopes to publish the journals from his adventure. “What I see is that when times are hard, as Americans, this is when we roll up our shirt sleeves. This is when our communities come together and become family. This is when we really look out for each other.

“We all know the negatives and there are a whole lot of them. We know what divides, but I am looking for what unites us. The idea is to see where we have got ourselves off to.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, he said it has been 19 months to the day since starting his journey on Feb. 9, 2020.

He stayed in New Orleans for the holidays. His route took him through the barrier islands to Mobile, Alabama, to the Tennessee River and he met the Ohio River at Paducah, Kentucky.

His next leg will be on the Allegheny River to Jamestown, New York, and then eventually onto the Erie Canal. His last leg will be 174 miles on the Hudson River to New York City.

“I hope to reach New York between Dec. 12 and 14,” said Moore, whose trip can be tracked on “The “Expedition” page of 22rivers.com. “It has been a really interesting time to come across.”

