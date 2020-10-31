Victory Elementary School students got the chance Friday to show off their spooky side.
Though the celebration wasn't quite like normal with hoards of candy and a parade through the halls, Victory staff pulled their heads together to make it an event the kids won't soon forget.
About 30 kindergartners lined up in the main lobby Friday to watch as the "big kids" strolled by. Each time the group shouted a collective happy Halloween that echoed down the halls.
Between each class, kindergarten teachers would pull up tricky tunes like the "Monster Mash" or the "Addams Family" and a dance party would ensue.
As the classes passed each other, some students took the time to say hello to their siblings or family they otherwise wouldn't see until the bus ride home. One older brother jumped out of line with his first-grade class to hug his little sister tightly, the pair of ghouls winning heckling from their classmates.
After the reverse parade, the kindergartners were whisked away to the art room where Haley Winger and her counterpart, Cristina Baney, wowed the kids with a few pumpkin experiments.
Baney started the group out with some old school science. She poured a concoction commonly known to make science fair volcanoes explode into a tiny pumpkin and waited for the reaction.
While the baking soda and vinegar didn't set off an eruption of volcanic proportions, the pumpkin did bubble over like a cauldron.
The more exciting experiment was called "elephant toothpaste" and was led by Winger. Still a very basic mixture, this time coupled with food coloring to make it more an explosion of color, the duo used a larger jack-o-lantern.
As Winger stepped away from the pumpkin, a blue-green and almost puffy substance shot out of the jack-o-lantern's eyes, nose and mouth, causing the assembled children to gasp and giggle with delight.
The foam didn't just stop at pre-cut spaces in the pumpkin, however, and it soon began to leak out the top garnering even more shouts of excitement from the students.
Winger later explained to the children what happened when all the ingredients mixed together inside the pumpkin. She told them an , exothermic reaction occurred.
"That means if we touch it, which we're not going to, it would feel warm," Winger said to several "oohs" and "ahhs."
The kids were given the chance to get up close to the puffy, foamy mixture, but surprisingly, no one touched it until the teachers attempted to throw the pumpkin in the trash, causing an entirely different explosion as the blue foam rebounded back up from the garbage can.
Luckily for the white-clad teachers, who were dressed as Dalmatians for the occasion, the concoction only splattered on their hands and maybe the floor.