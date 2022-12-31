Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air

Movies At Cranberry

Attendance at the Movies at Cranberry complex in the Cranberry Mall has dropped significantly since the pandemic, and the theaters are in danger of closing. A decision is expected in the next 30 to 60 days.

 Photo by Michelle Inciarrano

The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.

The theater posted the news on its Facebook page last week and thanked movie goers for their patronage for the past 15 years.

The Movies at Cranberry took over operations of the mall cinemas back in April 2007 after the renovated movie complex reopened following a closure of about six months.

The old theater had been a mall staple since it opened in the early 1980s as Carmike Cinemas, but after 25 years the conditions had become dilapidated, prompting the makeover and change in operations.

“We have shown over 600 different movies and watched a whole generation of kids grow up to be adults,” the Facebook post said. “It has been an honor to be a gathering place for Venango County and the communities of Oil City and Franklin.”

The theater, which currently employs 10 people, contributes a sizable share of the mall’s rental income.

The mall property was auctioned off in November by California-based real estate group Keller Williams of Beverly Hills to Toronto-based Dundas Real Estate Investments.

The sale is waiting to close, according to commercial real estate site Ten-X.

Margery Lintz, general manager of the theater, said “we need the community to decide whether they want a theater and if they want one, they need to visit us. Our lease expires December 31 (today) and we have not heard from the new owners yet. There’s only so much you can do and so many bills. If I get a call from my boss that says we need to get out, we get out.”

Lintz said attendance has dropped significantly since the pandemic. The theater has gone from 5,000 to 6,000 attendees per month down to about 1,500 to 2,000 patrons a month.

John Goldstein, who owns the Movies at Cranberry as well as the Movies at Meadville, said “we’re running under 40% the level we were running before COVID. We can’t afford to stay.”

Goldstein added that other theaters are back to 70-80%, but in rural areas that number is much lower.

“We’ve shown the landlord the numbers. We’ve held on as long as we could, dipping into our personal savings to keep funding the business,” he said.

The Oakwood Management Group is still managing the mall, and Goldstein said Oakwood has made no effort to negotiate a temporarily lower rent based on current attendance numbers.

“They didn’t offer us a new lease. I think they want the rent (amount) we are contractually obligated to pay before COVID, and they don’t want to modify it,” he said. “We can’t afford the rent that they want and (due to current circumstances) we owe them some rent already.”

Jeff Clark, the mall’s assistant property manager, told the newspaper in September that he expects the property “will still be a mall, primarily because of the leases,” after the ownership transfer.

At that time he estimated there were “about 16 or 17 tenants” of the 92 available units, which contrasts from the commercial listing information stating it has 43.4% occupancy.

Clark could not be reached for comments for this story.

Goldstein made clear that responses from the current landlord and broker to questions he has asked have been vague.

“My worry is that there will be a new owner who will want a movie theater in the mall but that’s not what we’re being told,” Goldstein said. “We can’t afford to stay and I don’t have anyone to negotiate a new deal with. Nobody understands what they’re trying to do. I’m disappointed we couldn’t find some common ground to make some kind of deal,” he added.

The theater, which has five screens and a total of 720 seats, employs 50% fewer people than its pre-pandemic numbers and is just getting by. Lintz wrote on social media that just a specialty lightbulb for the theater costs between $800 to $1,000.

The decision on whether to close or remain open is expected in the next 30-60 days, Lintz says.

The theater is currently playing four movies — “Avatar — The Way of Water,” “Puss In Boots — The Last Wish”, “Whitney Houston — I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “Babylon”, a story about early Hollywood ambition and decadence.

Lintz, who has worked at the theater for more than 17 years, asked, “Is it too late for a Christmas miracle?”

Goldstein said he has no ill will toward the landlord, but he added “I just don’t get it. I’ve been transparent about the economic reality. If you guys want this theater you need to come out and support it.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air
Free

Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-29-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Rocky Grove 38; Fairview 53, Franklin 51; Cameron County 45, Clarion 44; Clarion-Limestone 88, Reynolds 54; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Lakeview 37; North Clarion 77, Forest Area 6; Cranberry 66, Venango Catholic 30

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-28-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oil City 40, Cranberry 37; Harbor Creek 39, Franklin 15; Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27; Meadville 31, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14; North Clarion 44, Kane 18; Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 39; Laurel 47, Grove City 31; Cochranton 44, Girard 21; Redbank Valley 80, Rockwood 24

Winter blast chills area
Free

Winter blast chills area

  • From staff reports

Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-22-22

Boys basketball: Franklin 53, Farrell 42; Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37; Moniteau 46, Clarion 44; A-C Valley 46, Sheffield 41; Clarion-Limestone 43, Johnsonburg 40; Union 81, Titusville 51; Grove City 53, Reynolds 21

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies
Free

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire
Free

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire

No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.

Franklin students getting ready for first art show fundraiser
Free

Franklin students getting ready for first art show fundraiser

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-16-22

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Keystone 45, Cranberry 29, Redbank Valley 36, Moniteau 34, Karns City 59, Clarion-Limestone 24, Union 49, A-C Valley 32, Clarion 41, Forest Area 15, Victory Christian 33, CLA 25

Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects
Free

Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-13-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 59, Meadville 53; Grove City 53, Oil City 39; Moniteau 59, Cranberry 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67; Karns City 47, Redbank Valley 42; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34; Union 79, Forest Area 13, Christian Life Academy 63, Venango Catholic 45

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-9-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 63, Grove City 43; Oil City 39, Bradford 38; Saegertown 75, Rocky Grove 70 OT; Karns City 70, Cranberry 42; Clarion 70, Union 57; Sharpsville 42, A-C Valley 36; North Clarion 66, Forest Area 8; Moniteau 65, Keystone 53; Clarion-Limestone 85, Redbank Valley 63; Slipp…

Free

Missing teen has been found

Clarion state police said early today that missing teenager Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found. She was reported missing on Wednesday but was found with family members.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-7-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Cathedral Prep 65, Franklin 29; Brookville 66, Oil City 60; Redbank Valley 61, Cranberry 30; Clarion 68, North Clarion 42; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 89, Forest Area 33; Clarion-Limestone 70, Moniteau 47; Karns City 53, Keystone 26; West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-6-22

Girls basketball: Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38; Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23; Redbank Valley 76, Cranberry 3; North Clarion 40, Clarion 27; Moniteau 47, C-L 15; Karns City 53, Keystone 32; Forest Area 37, A-C Valley 24; Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-3-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 67, Titusville 50; Cranberry 60, Maplewood 31; Oil City 74, Clarion 40; Mars 80, Franklin 71 (OT); DuBois 60, Keystone 40; North East 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41; Karns City 76, Portersville Christian 39; Saegertown 63, North Clarion 51; Union 64, …

Free

Correction

There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.

OC police looking for Reno man
Free

OC police looking for Reno man

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.