Machines are tested

The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.
County commissioner Mike Dulaney, elections director Sabrina Backer, voter registrar Melanie Bailey and elections coordinator Misty Anderson participated in the testing.
Backer unlocked one of the machines, and several practice ballots were cast to ensure the machine was working correctly. Then the machine was closed up and won't be reopened until Tuesday.
The practice ballots that were cast Friday won't be counted.
Backer said the county still needs about half a dozen pollworkers for Tuesday's primary.
Anyone interested in volunteering to be a pollworkers can call Bailey on Monday at 432-9514.