Man helps change people's lives through recycling effort

ASHLAND TWP. — Timothy Thompson takes what other people discard, turns it into cash and then uses that cash to help others.
Thompson, 48, who recycles out of his Ashland Township home, helps people rebuild their lives by funding mission trips and missionary work while bringing awareness to the environment through a personal recycling initiative.
Anyone can drop off their recyclables at Thompson’s home at 926 Whitehill Road, where he prepares the materials to send to Gateway Recycling in Pittsburgh, which accepts paper, plastic and cardboard.
Thompson is working on recycling glass as well, but he must buy special boxes to do so. Therefore, he asks those who drop off glass to donate to help pay for those boxes.
“I went on a mission trip about four years ago in Texas with my church,” Thompson said, and that inspired him to fund his own mission trips.
Lately, most of those mission trips have been to North Carolina, which has been affected by several natural disasters.
“Usually it’s (to help) victims who were affected by the hurricanes or floods,” Thompson said.
The group Thompson takes on the trips is always accepting new members who want to help, and the hope is the number of participants will grow.
“We’re up to like, 28 people,” Thompson said.
The group of people who go on the mission trips can do interior or exterior work. They could be installing insulation or rebuilding a porch.
“Every job is different,” he said.
If Thompson is not on a mission trip, he donates the money locally, to places such as Tri-County Animal Rescue Center in Marianne.
He also accepts donations to help pay expenses on his end with the recycling initiative, especially since the current economy makes the equipment he needs more expensive.
“I’m trying to get a pallet jack stacker and a baler to bale some stuff,” Thompson said. “Sometimes, expenses come out of my own pocket.”
Thompson said he is glad not only to help people, but also nature.
“It (the recycling initiative) keeps stuff out of the landfills,” he said.
Thompson is not the only one working on his recycling efforts. His family and another person help him sort through the recycling and prepare to send it to Pittsburgh.
“I have one daughter, she’s 16 and she helps; my wife helps and I have one worker,” Thompson said. “I’m hoping I can hire more in the future.”
Thompson said he is grateful to be able to give back to the community and help save the planet simultaneously. He hopes others will be more environmentally conscious and choose to recycle.
For more information, people can visit a Facebook group called “Tim’s drop off center” or call 814-227-5665.