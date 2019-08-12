Man identified as person of interest in double homicide

State police in Meadville said they are searching for Cochranton resident Jack Elijah Turner, 21, as a person of interest in a double-homicide case in Randolph Township.
Police said they consider Turner as armed and dangerous.
Police said Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son were found dead in their Route 198 residence by a family member.
Police said the double homicide occurred Saturday between 6:50 and 10 p.m. and that both victims were shot in the residence.
Turner is accused of the theft of Whitman's vehicle. Police describe it as a gray/silver 2009 Lincoln MKS sedan with Pennsylvania license plate number KXW5126, which is believed to have been stolen from the residence.
Police said a warrant has been issued for Turner in the theft of the vehicle.
Police describe Turner as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes, and with a tattoo covering his right hand.
Turner has trimmed eyebrows and frequently wears what appears to be diamond-stud earrings in both ears, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (814) 332-6911.
In addition, police said, anonymous tips or information can be submitted via private Twitter message to @PSPTroopEPIO.
Police said investigators might want to verify information, but tipsters will remain anonymous.