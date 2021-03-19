Man pulled from sewer in Franklin

Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
Tags
Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 13 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and one probable).
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced today the lifting of some targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, as well as increased gathering limits, effective April 4.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
WASHINGTON (AP) — No need to lose sleep over the shift to daylight saving time this weekend.
- Ed Brannon Sports Editor
-
Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pand…
A periodic series that begins tomorrow looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts took root in March 2020. First up in “Adjusting Our Lives”: Students tell us about their experiences in adapting to learning from home.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Franklin and Rocky Grove high school students are finally getting the chance to share their musical talents exactly one year since their stage lights went dark.
Caution tempers optimism after New Jersey man purchases multiple properties in Oil City.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced last week that it is stopping sales of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. In response, the Oil Region Library Association is removing copies of those books from its shelves.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises' announcement that it is stopping publication of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery has prompted local libraries to remove copies of those books from its shelves.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The number of high school girls who have entered nontraditional shops at Venango Technology Center is well above the national average.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced two new virus-related deaths in both Venango and Clarion counties, as well as a combined 17 additional cases of COVID-19.
One person was injured and some pets died in a house fire in Oil City late this morning, according to Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
One of the region's most highly respected ensembles is back in business.
ERIE - Franklin medaled in three events and Oil City in two on Friday at the District 10 boys and girls swimming championships held at the Hagerty Family Events Center's David M. Hallman III Aquatics Center.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.
Linda D. Fair, 67, of Parker, died Feb. 1, 2021.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Cranberry Mall, challenged in the past few years with a declining roster of open stores, has a new, big and bustling tenant.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A New Jersey man who is intent on revitalizing Oil City has purchased two more multi-story buildings in the city's North Side business district.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Fires roar through 2 homes
-
OC tavern carries on
-
OC apartment owners accused of retaliating against female tenant
-
Plans taking shape as Oil City gears up for big 150-year bash
-
State to lift some COVID-19 restrictions
-
Hypothermia ruled as cause of 2 people's deaths
-
I-80 fatal crash
-
Man pulled from sewer in Franklin
-
No foul play suspected in OC fire; 2 escaped safely
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
K.B. Pizza, Inc. is looking to fill available Full Time a…
Physicians Office looking for full time Medical Care Pers…
Congratulations St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Winners! A…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
$500
Trek bicycle. 27 inch. 27 speed. Women/men $500.00. Phone…
WANTED - Large Rocks/Boulders for building wall. Will pic…
New guns, ammo, knives, optics, & clothing. Maurer’s …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights are D-10 champs
-
Oklahoma State's Geer falls in NCAA round of 16
-
Gremlins rally past Falcons for D-9 trophy
-
Cowboys' Geer seeded 11th
-
Bobcats nip Rams in OT thriller to claim D-9 crown
-
Keystone girls set for state playoffs; Bobcats eye D-9 title
-
Keystone girls finish 19-3 after 53-37 loss to Windber
-
Scoreboard for 3-17-21
-
Bobcats take on Huskies tonight in state quarters
-
Lakeview falls in title tilt against Fairview
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC apartment owners accused of retaliating against female tenant
-
Hypothermia ruled as cause of 2 people's deaths
-
I-80 fatal crash
-
No foul play suspected in OC fire; 2 escaped safely
-
Woman charged for role in lockdown at OCHS
-
Man accused of trying to steal car parts from vehicle
-
1 injured in Franklin crash
-
Sunday brush fires
-
Clarion Township crash
-
House fire in Canal Township
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
-
Coworkers: Man charged in Capitol riot had a Hitler mustache
-
Extent of COVID-19 vaccine waste remains largely unknown
-
Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation
-
Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response
-
Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops
-
US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings
-
'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight