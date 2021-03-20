Man pulled from storm sewage pipe

First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.
At about 5:30 p.m., the Franklin police and fire departments, along with other rescuers, were called to the area of 15th and Elk streets for reports of a man trapped inside a storm sewage pipe.
The man told rescuers he had been trapped since Tuesday, according to Franklin Fire Department Lt. Tim Heller.
"I've worked in the fire service 35 years and I've never been in this situation," Heller said.
The person who called 911 heard the man talking through the pipes, according to Heller. When first responders arrived they didn't know exactly where the man was located within the sewer.
When the fire department arrived, a Franklin police officer was standing in a nearby manhole talking to the trapped man, Heller said. The man told rescuers he was under a manhole, so they pulled all the nearby manhole covers but didn't find him.
Franklin City Sewage Department and Venango County Urban Search and Rescue, which is operated by the Oil City Fire Department, were called to the scene and deployed a camera on a rope down the sewer to locate the man, Heller said.
"If we didn't have the cameras it would have been more difficult," Heller said, as the pipes branch off in different directions.
The man, who could be seen on camera, was 19 feet from where first responders were standing in the storm sewage pipe, Heller said. Two Oil City firefighters and an employee from the sewage department paced out the 19 feet.
A number of people began digging the ground at the corner of 15th and Elk streets. Under the dirt, they found a manhole that had long been unused. When the manhole cover was removed, the man was found standing right below it, Heller said.
The man was pulled from the sewer and he was evaluated by Community Ambulance Services.
Police said his condition was unknown at the time he was pulled.
Police said they did not know why he entered the storm sewage pipe or exactly where he entered it.
Heller said the man told rescuers he entered the pipes somewhere along French Creek.
"He made it about two blocks," Heller said.
Franklin City Street Department, Franklin City Water Department, Franklin City Code Enforcement and the Franklin city manager also responded to the scene.