A Sugarcreek Borough man was shot and wounded early Wednesday in what police are describing as a robbery at the man's home.
Franklin state police said multiple suspects forcibly entered the residence on Mountaineer Drive in Sugarcreek Borough at about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday and robbed the 25-year-old man.
During the incident, one of the suspects shot the man in the head and wounded him, according to police.
The man was transported to Grove City Hospital and then to Allegheny General Hospital, police said.
A witness told police the suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said.
The incident is under investigation, and anyone who witnessed suspicious activity early Wednesday in the vicinity of Mountaineer Drive, Montana Drive or Two Mile Run Road is asked to call Franklin state police at (814) 676-6596.