Man who had been barricaded inside Oil City home now in custody

A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets this morning emerged from the residence after police had utilities to the residence shut off, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
The individual, who suffers from a "mental health issue," was the only individual inside the home, and he gave some physical resistance after exiting the home, according to Ragon.
Ragon said there were no weapons involved, but the man had some hand tools and had threatened police officers.
Ragon said the Oil City YMCA's day care center went into lockdown, and Oil City schools and Venango Technology Center all were notified.
However, Ragon said, "There was no exterior threat and he was never outside of the building."
Ragon said police were alerted to the incident after a neighbor observed "suspicious behavior."
In addition to Oil City police, officers from Sugarcreek, Franklin state police, the Venango County Sheriff's Department, along with the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service, responded to the scene.