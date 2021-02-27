The Cranberry Mall, challenged in the past few years with a declining roster of open stores, has a new, big and bustling tenant.

UPMC Northwest's COVID vaccine clinic opened Friday in the mall's former Bon-Ton department store quarters.

It was the first of many such large-scale vaccination clinics to be scheduled over the next few months at the former store.

It was a new experience for mall property manager Jeff Clark, who has 36 years experience working at the mall.

"Nope, never expected a clinic would be in our mall," said Clark. "It just never crossed my mind."

The hospital's first public vaccine clinics were held at the Seneca fire hall earlier this month. They were smaller in scale and were designed to be a type of pilot clinic in preparation for staging more expansive ones.

In a cooperative effort, the hospital was able to arrange to use the empty Bon-Ton store as a clinic site.

"The county got a hold of me to ask about the possibility of having the clinic at the Bon-Ton," said Clark. "It happened real quick, in about a week."

National Fuel checked and upgraded the heating system inside the former store. The Seneca fire department arranged to assist with traffic control.

Mall staff, including Clark and Linda Herbster, cleaned the store area, erected temporary barriers, moved furniture and more in preparation for the clinic.

"The hospital helped a lot, too," said Clark. "We all made it happen. It was a good team effort and it wouldn't have happened without a lot of cooperation and a lot of long hours. But we all did it and it is happening."

The spacious Bon-Ton store, a popular retailer and an original tenant when the mall opened in 1983, was shuttered in August 2018. The vaccine clinic is taking over one-half of the store space.

While there was a rush to prepare the area and set up the clinic, the project came together quickly, said Clark.

"We didn't hesitate. It was just a thought out there at first but we got right on it," he said. "I just didn't think it would happen so quickly but it was a community thing, everyone pulling together."

The increase in pedestrian traffic in the mall as a result of the vaccine clinic is welcomed, said Clark, whose turf includes more than 30 tenants that range from offices to stores, service centers and a large retail co-op.

"I think we could see a higher flow of people inside the mall. I'm sure a lot will come in to get something to eat or shop," said Clark. "And, the senior center in the mall opens up March 1 and that will help. We would love to see a bigger flow of people here. The big thing, though, is that the clinic is such a positive thing for the community."

The Bon-Ton location is expected to serve as a major UPMC Northwest vaccine center for an extended period of time. The hospital wants to have two clinics a week with a capacity of 1,000 for each clinic depending on vaccine supply and demand, hospital operations director Katelin Speer said.

The website to sign up to make an appointment is vaccine.upmc.com. If guidance is needed, a phone number (844-876-2822) will be answered seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The hospital is encouraging individuals to use the website as the preferred way to sign up.

