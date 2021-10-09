The sun shone, the grill sizzled, the choir sang, and the world smiled at Margaret Jetter on Friday.
Margaret, an Oil City native and longtime resident, is turning 92 on Sunday, and her brother, Charles Jetter, put on a happy birthday shindig Friday at the Oil City YMCA with kielbasa, birthday cake, balloons and music. And he invited the whole community to join him.
Margaret was pleasantly surprised by her party.
“He (Charles Jetter) told me we were doing something special, but he didn’t tell me when or where,” she said. “It is so nice to see all these people, all these friends... Everyone seems to be enjoying it.”
Margaret smiled as she greeted those who came to honor her.
About 50 family members, friends and community members wandered through the Oil City YMCA parking lot to wish Margaret a happy birthday.
The Oil City High School choir arrived and blessed the group with a few tunes. Choir director Steve Luxbacher led the choir in singing the national anthem, the high school alma mater and “Happy Birthday.”
Margaret Jetter graduated from Oil City High School in 1947 and from Mercyhurst College in 1951. She was a member of the Oil City choir from 1945 to 1947, and she also played first violin.
Luxbacher noted that the alma mater was written in 1945, the first year Margaret joined the choir.
After singing, Oil City students filed through the canopy to wish Margaret a happy birthday and grab a piece of cake before returning to their classes.
The chipper throng of people was made up of everyone from high school students to strangers passing by to longtime friends.
“I was just walking past and saw the signs, so I stopped,” one person said.
As the choir took the stage, Charles Jetter thanked everyone for coming, wished his sister a happy birthday and said, “We are trying to raise awareness of the debilitating problems of dementia.”
After the choir finished, Dave Weatherly played his guitar and sang for the group, even pulling out his harmonica.
Margaret Jetter has left a legacy here and elsewhere. After receiving her master’s degree and Ph.D. in library science in 1972, she worked in libraries all over the country.
She retired from Clarion University in 1995 and has devoted her time to volunteering at St. Stephen Church and the Venango Museum.
Museum director Betsy Kellner was among the group glad to celebrate Margaret, who had been a member of the museum’s foundation board.
“She was really qualified for the role. Because of her education background, she really understood our vision,” said Kellner. “This is such a great thing to do.”
Margaret, who also served on the board of directors for the Oil City Library, currently resides at the Oakwood Heights nursing home in Oil City.
Those present agreed that the party was a beautiful way to honor her.