Markets are back

Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.

Oil City's market operates Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Franklin, the market runs Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And Titusville's open air market is held Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bill Young and his wife, Pat, of Young's Farm in Emlenton, have been bringing plants and produce to local markets for more than 20 years, and they say "we're doing a lot better than last year."

Although the markets have only been open about a month, the couple said Thursday they have seen four new vendors over the last month and lots more shoppers.

Bill Young said business seemed to take a bit of a downturn overall over the past year, "but this year it seems like we've got them all back."

For John Gruber, of Gruber Farms in Shippenville, the biggest change the pandemic has made in the market experience - for both vendors and shoppers - is "the atmosphere. The dynamic."

A year ago, said Gruber, "people were scared to come out. They were scared to get sick. This year, people are really happy to get out."

And all those happy people translates to good business, Gruber added.

On the flip side of that though, said Gruber, the pandemic's hits to the restaurant and food service industries have affected his farm significantly.

"If they're not doing good they're not buying eggs." Gruber said. He added that he used to sell 10 dozen eggs to one restaurant that this year, he said, doesn't need any.

"I'm not going to say it's bad," said Gruber. "But it is different. COVID has changed the dynamic. For someone who shares the "know your farmer know your food" message whenever he can, Gruber said it's good to see people still visiting their local markets.

Nyasha Soley and her mother, Diana Darnley, are in their first year as vendors.

"I wanted to get my business out there," said Soley, who started making organic body products to help her mother with the symptoms of some health problems.

As first time vendors, the two women both said they are excited to see more vendors showing up in Oil City and to see what this season holds for them.

Vendors in Titusville have noticed the same uptick in business there, and organizers are seeing the same uptick in new vendors.

Last year, said Leah Carter, who heads the Titusville open air market, "some vendors were hesitant to come back, dependent on their situation; they wanted to limit their exposure."

But, she said, since last year she's had some new vendors - folks who got into a homesteading hobby lifestyle over lockdown and are now looking to sell what they're producing - come on board, and some previous vendors return.

"I think a lot of people are more comfortable, knowing it's local produce," said Carter.

In Franklin, events and marketing coordinator Ronnie Beith is the contact person for the farmers market.

Beith said "we're full" as far as vendors. And she said the vendors "had a booming year during COVID. It seems like people might have been into cooking more, more focus on a healthy lifestyle to stay strong" against the pandemic.

Kathy Bailey, who heads Oil City's Main Street Program that oversees the Oil City market, said she wasn't even sure there would be a market last year.

"We got a late start in 2020, due to restrictions," said Bailey.

Either way, Beith said, "there's no question about the amount of bad in the pandemic, but the good part was everybody united and helped each other out."

And vendors will continue to provide local crafts, produce, arts, crafts and goods through fall at all three markets.

Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.

