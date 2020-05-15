While national meat supply chains are strained because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that sell meat are experiencing an increase in sales as people stock up.
"The four biggest plants in the U.S. process about 85 percent of meat we consume so, when there is a hiccup in there, that causes a ripple effect," said Monica Hepler, owner of Hepler's Meat Processing.
Hepler said demand for meat has been high, with the independent Emlenton-based processor seeing an influx of bulk orders, at a time when production would typically be slowing down.
"They are buying halves of beef, whole hogs and hundred-plus pound orders of hamburger at a time," Hepler said. "Once the news came out about the big packers, that's when the bulk buying really took off."
After a wave of coronavirus-related meatpacking plant closures, President Donald Trump on April 28 signed an executive order that classified meat plants as essential infrastructure.
Issues arose at the large meatpacking plants when employees began to test positive for the coronavirus at higher than average rates.
Jake Gahr, the third-genaration owner of Gahr's Hamloaf, said sales have increased about 75 percent over the past two months for his Franklin-based business.
"I deliver to a lot of grocery stores, and a lot of shelves are bare," said Gahr, who also delivers his product to Erie and Pittsburgh.
Shortages
Jim Miller, owner of Main Street Market in Polk, says he hasn't seen "anything quite like this" in his 44 years of business.
Miller said the hardest thing for him to keep on hand at his store is beef. He had a temporary 10-pound limit on ground chuck sales last weekend.
"I've been able to keep a good supply of everything, but I've really had to work the phone and work everyone I know to keep the supply up," Miller said.
"I feel pretty blessed that I've been able to keep meat in the counter. But I think part of that is that I've been here for so long that I know every meat supplier. Today, it seemed like stuff was a little more available, But that's today," Miller said Tuesday.
Jake Sander, one of three co-owners of Sander's Markets said his stores, including the one in Franklin, have seen a growth in sales with a more recent influx of meat sales.
"Before the corona(virus) hit, we were up reasonably (in sales), anywhere from 5 to 10 percent a week from the year before," Sander said. "When this pandemic hit, we picked up considerably from that."
Sander said he anticipated meat shortages and has been able to mostly get ahead of demand.
"Some things are limited to three and five cases. We knew there was going to be shortages, so we stockpiled some inventory," he said.
Prices
Sander said meat prices in his stores have risen in response to increased prices from meat suppliers, with chicken being the least affected at his stores.
"The prices are all up, that's the big thing," Miller said. "That's the one thing I feel terrible about. You almost feel embarrassed to say this is going to be this much now, but you look at the invoices and can tell why that is."
Supplier invoices Miller had from April compared with May showed prices on beef increased about a dollar more per pound, more than doubling in price.
"It's everywhere, you got to do it. You won't be in business long if you don't. You feel bad for people." Miller said. "I had a lady come in (Monday) and she asked for 5 pounds of chuck, and she said, 'Oh my God, that's my entire meat budget."
Gahr said he has avoided spikes in meat prices because he restocks his pork and ham on a bimonthly schedule.
"As of right now, there is no reason to (raise prices), which I feel very grateful for that," he said.
Hepler said small processors that don't have slaughterhouses "are at the mercy of the big corporations."
Along with having USDA-inspected slaughterhouse capabilities, Hepler's Meat Processing raises beef, which gives the business more control over prices.
"We're slaughtering upwards of 60 head per week," Hepler said. "We're cutting about 40 pigs a week and 20 beef a week."
"We are going to be busy for another six to eight weeks just filling the orders we have right now."
Hepler said to keep up with demand, her business has had to buy beef from other farms.
"We do not normally do that," she said.
Hepler said their "halves of beef" have not changed price in about a year, but their hamburger meat has risen by 25 cents.
"Things that we don't raise, like chickens, those prices have gone up. But, I don't really have any control over that," Hepler said.
Stockpiling
Since COVID-19 has gripped the country, stores have seen shelves cleared of many products, including cleaning supplies, toilet paper, canned foods and meat.
Tom Friedhaber, co-cowner of Friedhaber's appliance store in Oil City, says he has not had freezers in stock for weeks.
"There are two reasons for that, people kind of got nervous and started stockpiling and a lot of components are made in China," Friedhaber said.
"Some clients are buying a bigger second freezer. They are concerned about the meat and chicken shortage and they are buying it basically to stockpile."
He said his store likely won't have any freezers available for an additional six to eight weeks.
"I have some units coming in tomorrow that I ordered a month and a half ago, but those units are already sold," Friedhaber said.
Looking forward
"As of right now I'm not concerned (about supply costs), but a month down the road that could change," Gahr said. "It's just like anything else right now...the unknown is where that fear comes from. You just don't know."
While uncertainty lingers about how long the meat supply chain will be strained, the local meat markets are looking toward Memorial Day.
"I'm hoping by Memorial Day things will flatten out and be good to go," Miller said. "I think a lot of what we are running into right now is very temporary."
"It's a busy time for us, the three or four days leading up to Memorial Day," said Sander. "I don't know what to expect there."
While meat orders aren't slowing down, Hepler said her business is working hard to fill the abundance of orders it already has.
"We are so appreciative of everyone that has thought to patronize us, we are super grateful for that," Hepler said. "We just ask that people be patient with us as we get their orders filled."
