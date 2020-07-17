Meatball marathon

Erica Casper (left) and Jennifer Friedhaber, both with the Oil City YWCA, sort out part of a 750-meatball batch prepared for the YW's annual spaghetti dinner take out-drive/through event Thursday. Casper and her husband, Kevin, with help from daughters Haleigh and Ali, prepared the meatballs over two days in late May after being prompted that future meat shortages could eliminate the spaghetti delicacy. (By Judith O. Etzel)