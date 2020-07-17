Meatball marathon

A quick shout out of "just get it" led to an Oil City couple hunkering down in their kitchen and mixing up meatballs for an Oil Heritage Festival event at the YWCA.
So just how many meatballs did Kevin and Erica Casper roll out and cook over a near non-stop meatball-making campaign May 30 and 31?
"Almost 750 meatballs, all handmade," said Erica with a grin. "We each logged in about 32 hours over that Saturday and Sunday in our kitchen. We binge watched Netflix because we could see TV from the kitchen. Our two daughters helped a little and then said, 'we're done with this.' Kevin and I didn't really eat anything over those two days. Later on, though, there was some wine."
The marathon meatball weekend came about because of the YWCA's traditional spaghetti dinner in the city's Oil Heritage Festival.
While coronavirus health directives require the dinners to be obtained via the takeout, drive-through method rather than in-house dining, the event has been modified to allow that and be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Meat and pasta shortage
There was a considerable discussion between Jennifer Friedhaber, the YW executive director, and Casper, the YW's events coordinator, as to whether to even hold the annual dinner.
"It started out 'should we or shouldn't we' and then we decided we could do it," said Friedhaber. "So, at the end of May, I went to Giant Eagle and ran into our guy, Frank, and asked him if he could get us the meat. At first, he said no because of shortages and came back, found me in an aisle, and said he had enough but we had to get it right then. Who knew if there would be more shortages?"
Friedhaber called Erica Casper who told her to "just get it" and bring it to her.
Some 60 pounds of ground beef and another 15 pounds of sausage later, the ingredients, all combined using the popular meatball recipe held for decades by Roland Phillips at his Rollie's Pizza just down the street from the YW, were taken to the Casper home.
"We didn't want to freeze it because we wanted to use it fresh," said Casper. "So, we started making them. It was different than what we had done before, with four of us making them over time."
Confounding the menu selection was an inability to find enough pasta because of food shortages.
"I didn't think we'd have problems with any other things but then we found out that stores had limits of six pounds of pasta per customer," said Friedhaber. "Well, we needed 72 pounds so I contacted all our YW employees and said 'start buying pasta.' We got it all. And the sauce, well, that wasn't so difficult to find. Neither was the salad, all 60 pounds of it."
Meatballs galore
At the Casper household, the odor of cooking meatballs "overwhelmed everything for days". Their hands, which "hurt after all the rolling and rolling of meatballs," recovered within a short time, said Erica.
Friedhaber added, "Yeah, but Erica smelled like a meatball for days!"
"Will I eat a spaghetti dinner after all that? Yes, it's pretty good. But if you had asked me that weekend, the answer would have been no," she said.
The YWCA is offering take-out and drive-through spaghetti dinners. Tickets, priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children, are on sale in advance at the YW and Oil Heritage Festival headquarters and at the door on the dinner night.
There are 350 tickets available for what is a major fund-raiser for the YW.
A limited delivery service for shut-ins will be provided with requests called into the YW by noon Thursday.
"And if the YW, like others, has to shut down again because of the coronavirus, we will still honor those dinner tickets," said Friedhaber.