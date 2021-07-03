A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
In honoring Tyler Carey, participants were challenged to walk 20 laps around the perimeter of Fountain and Bandstand parks. The number is symbolic for the 20 active duty and veteran members of the military who commit suicide each day, according to Department of Veterans Affairs figures.
Carey joined that statistic in February 2019 while serving as a corporal in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, His father, Shane Carey, has since dedicated himself to helping prevent suicides among military members and veterans.
Shane Carey asked the about 50 participants in Friday's walk to carry 20 pounds in their rucksacks. Shane Carey, who has been a Marine Corps veteran since 1999, hauled 50 pounds around the parks for his laps.
"We carry the weight in the pack because I want people to feel a little uncomfortable. It just gives you a tiny little bit of what these veterans are feeling," Carey said.
People trekked down the flag-lined Liberty Street while weighed down by their packs. Some ran the loop while others paraded with flags themselves and joined in with passersby singing the Marines' hymn.
Carey was joined by his wife, Angel, along with sons, Blake and Jakob, who assisted with running stands set up in the 12th Street island to raise money for various veterans charities.
The family is originally from Franklin, but now resides in the Greenville area, Carey said.
Today, motorcyclists are invited for a 55-mile memorial ride from Saint Patrick Cemetery where Carey is buried to the 444 Flag Cemetery in Hermitage.
Money raised from both events will be distributed to several veterans-based charities including the Til Valhalla Project, 22 Until Valhalla, 22Kill and the IGY6; Foundation, according to Carey.
"If you look at every one of these organizations they are touched by some of this," Carey said.
Tony Bump, who started the IGY6; Foundation in 2019, said he drove three-and-a-half hours from his hometown of Westfield "just to get out here to be with these guys."
Shane and Angel Carey are ambassadors for the Mission 22 charity, but both said they would like to create a charitable foundation for their son someday.
Carey said he plans to make an annual event out of the Cpl. Tyler J. Carey Memorial Ruck and Ride.