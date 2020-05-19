HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Mercer County, giving the county 29 additional cases since May 5 and pushing its total cases count to 96.
In addition, the state said, Butler County reported three new cases, giving it 206, and Erie County reported two additional cases, giving it 147.
There were no new positive COVID-19 cases reported from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties.
Statewide, a total of 610 cases were reported, which marks the ninth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 13th in the past 17. The statewide total number of cases is 63,666.
Of the total statewide cases reported, 121 were those of health care workers for a total of 4,600, according to the state.
The state said there were 119 additional deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 4,624.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,191 cases among employees, for a total of 16,004 at 557 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of residents and employees in Clarion, Mercer Butler, Armstrong and Erie counties.
An additional 59 deaths were reported Tuesday from nursing or personal care facilities. The statewide total is 3,145, which includes deaths in Butler and Armstrong counties.
There are 286,034 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 377 in Venango County, 590 in Clarion County, 58 in Forest County, 877 in Crawford County, 1,187 in Mercer County, 3,117 in Butler County, 423 in Jefferson County, 3,278 in Erie County, 269 in Warren County and 997 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Meadville Medical Center on Tuesday announced it had conducted a total of 590 tests, 14 of which were positive and 549 of which were negative. The remaining 27 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 194 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,658 (145 deaths); Armstrong, 58 (2 deaths); Beaver, 534 (70 deaths); Bedford, 32 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,735 (262 deaths); Blair, 38 (1 death); Bradford, 41 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,573 (426 deaths); Butler, 206 (12 deaths); Cambria, 54 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 214 (22 deaths); Centre, 132 (5 deaths); Chester, 2,199 (230 deaths); Clarion, 24 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 33; Clinton, 45; Columbia, 337 (29 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 540 (42 deaths); Dauphin, 989 (50 deaths); Delaware, 5,754 (451 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 147 (4 deaths); Fayette, 92 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 644 (27 deaths); Fulton, 12 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 214; Indiana, 86 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (2 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,374 (127 deaths); Lancaster, 2,593 (259 deaths); Lawrence, 73 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 880 (24 deaths); Lehigh, 3,513 (182 deaths); Luzerne, 2,554 (124 deaths); Lycoming, 149 (9 deaths); McKean, 11 (1 death); Mercer, 96 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 57 (1 death); Monroe, 1,267 (89 deaths); Montgomery, 6,063 (575 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,758 (176 deaths); Northumberland, 144 (2 deaths); Perry, 41 (1 death); Philadelphia, 16,487 (1,109 deaths); Pike, 469 (17 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 534 (21 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 36; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 85 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 50 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 2; Washington, 130 (5 deaths); Wayne, 110 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 431 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 30 (5 deaths); York, 866 (18 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (29%)