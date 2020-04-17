HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday reported the first COVID-19 death in Mercer County, along with six new positive cases in that county, an additional positive case in Clarion County and three new positive cases in Butler County.
The state had no report of new cases from Venango, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties. However, the state reported Armstrong County's second death.
According to the state, there are 1,706 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 29,441. All COVID-19 patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older.
The state also reported 49 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 756. That total includes five in Butler County, two in Armstrong County and one in Mercer County.
Most of the deaths, the state said, have occurred in patients 65 or older and there have been no pediatric deaths.
According to the state, there are 117,932 patients who have tested negative throughout Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Those include 177 in Venango, 362 in Clarion, 21 in Forest, 531 in Crawford, 391 in Mercer, 1,682 in Butler, 231 in Jefferson, 125 in Warren and 424 in Armstrong.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state said, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident in Clarion County, 10 residents and eight employees in Butler County, and one resident in Mercer County.
According to the state, 398 statewide deaths have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County.
Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 460 total tests through Thursday, including 383 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 16 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients who have tested positive for the virus. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Friday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,139 total tests through Thursday, including 1,595 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 175 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, there are six Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 inpatients. Five of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. Two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Meadville Medical Center on Friday announced it had conducted a total of 432 tests, 14 of which were positive and 406 of which were negative. The remaining 12 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 70 (1 death); Allegheny, 947 (43 deaths); Armstrong, 32 (2 deaths); Beaver, 178 (15 deaths); Bedford, 13 (1 death); Berks, 1,537 (34 deaths); Blair, 14; Bradford, 20; Bucks, 1,524 (64 deaths); Butler, 157 (5 deaths); Cambria, 14 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 118 (7 deaths); Centre, 73 (1 death); Chester, 739 (30 deaths); Clarion, 18; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 10; Columbia, 166 (3 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 154 (4 deaths); Dauphin, 311 (7 deaths); Delaware, 2,226 (73 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 48; Fayette, 66 (3 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 89; Fulton, 2; Greene, 24; Huntingdon, 12; Indiana, 45 (3 deaths); Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 63; Lackawanna, 592 (30 deaths); Lancaster, 1,030 (35 deaths); Lawrence, 59 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 424 (2 deaths); Lehigh, 2,092 (29 deaths); Luzerne, 1,668 (31 deaths); Lycoming, 32; McKean, 4; Mercer, 56 (1 death); Mifflin, 17; Monroe, 929 (29 deaths); Montgomery, 2,684 (97 deaths); Montour, 48; Northampton, 1,335 (27 deaths); Northumberland, 60; Perry, 18 (1 death); Philadelphia, 8,138 (136 deaths); Pike, 290 (8 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 244 (4 deaths); Snyder, 25 (1 death); Somerset, 15; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 58 (1 death); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 26; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 75 (1 death); Wayne, 81 (2 deaths); Westmoreland, 249 (13 deaths); Wyoming, 16 (1 death);York, 443 (4 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (40%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (23%)