HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Mercer County on Saturday reported three additional positive cases of COVID-19.
In addition, the state said, there was a coronavirus-related death reported Sunday from an Armstrong County care facility.
The state reported nearly 2,400 new cases statewide over the weekend — 1,295 on Sunday and 1,078 on Saturday.
Those additional cases include 11 from Erie County, four on Sunday and seven on Saturday; and three from Butler County, one on Sunday and two on Saturday. The statewide total of positive cases has reached 56,611.
From Sunday through Wednesday of last week, the state had reported fewer than 1,000 new cases each day before exceeding more than 1,000 additional cases in each of the past four days.
Of the total statewide cases reported over the weekend, 3,759 are those of health care workers — 74 on Sunday and 132 on Saturday.
The state announced an additional 91 deaths over the weekend — 19 on Sunday, which includes the care facility death in Armstrong County, and 72 on Saturday — for a total of 3,707.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported 446 new cases on Sunday and 383 additional cases on Saturday for a total of 13,290 — 11,645 residents and 1,645 employees — at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, five residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 11 deaths were reported Sunday and 60 new deaths were reported Saturday from nursing or personal care facilities, which brings the statewide total to 2,529. That total includes two each in Butler and Armstrong counties.
There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 301 in Venango County, 554 in Clarion County, 36 in Forest County, 751 in Crawford County, 937 in Mercer County, 2,737 in Butler County, 377 in Jefferson County, 2,609 in Erie County, 211 in Warren County and 836 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 159 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,503 (122 deaths); Armstrong, 55 (4 deaths); Beaver, 491 (78 deaths); Bedford, 29 (1 death); Berks, 3,371 (170 deaths); Blair, 28; Bradford, 38 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,966 (341 deaths); Butler, 195 (6 deaths); Cambria, 44 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 198 (17 deaths); Centre, 119 (2 deaths); Chester, 1,865 (184 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 25; Clinton, 41; Columbia, 324 (28 deaths); Crawford, 20; Cumberland, 434 (33 deaths); Dauphin, 823 (36 deaths); Delaware, 4,976 (395 deaths); Elk, 5 (1 death); Erie, 124 (2 deaths); Fayette, 85 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 493 (12 deaths); Fulton, 8; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 181; Indiana, 76 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 93 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,172 (117 deaths); Lancaster, 2,223 (166 deaths); Lawrence, 70 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 811 (16 deaths); Lehigh, 3,241 (121 deaths); Luzerne, 2,416 (111 deaths); Lycoming, 131 (4 deaths); McKean, 6 (1 death); Mercer, 73 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 52; Monroe, 1,218 (64 deaths); Montgomery, 5,260 (525 deaths); Montour, 49; Northampton, 2,453 (158 deaths); Northumberland, 124; Perry, 35 (1 death); Philadelphia, 14,883 (857 deaths); Pike, 432 (21 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 451 (13 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 81 (13 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 40 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 124 (4 deaths); Wayne, 117 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 417 (30 deaths); Wyoming, 30 (2 deaths); York, 773 (13 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (28%)