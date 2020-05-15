HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Mercer County continues to add to its total number of COVID-19 cases, but that the statewide number of additional cases again has come in under 1,000.
Two new positive cases reported Friday by Mercer County now gives the county 16 additional cases since May 5, which pushes its total number of cases to 83.
There also were three cases reported from Butler County, two cases from Erie County and one case from Armstrong County.
No new cases were reported from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Warren counties.
The 986 new cases announced Friday, which brings the statewide total to 60,622, marks the fifth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional cases and the ninth in the past 13 days.
Friday's number of new cases is the highest reported over the past five days, and Monday's total of 543 is the lowest; the five-day average is 802.
Of the total statewide cases reported Friday, 4,349 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 132 over the total number reported Thursday.
The state on Friday also reported an additional 124 deaths, which is a decrease of 151 over the number of additional deaths reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 4,342.
Of the 124 new deaths announce Friday, the state said, 89 were a result of reconciliation of data over the last several weeks and 35 deaths were ones reported within the last few days.
In nursing and personal care facilities, the state on Friday reported 377 new cases for a total of 14,976 — 12,937 residents and 2,039 employees — at 550 distinct facilities in 44 of 67 counties.
The additional cases reported Friday from nursing and personal care facilities is a decrease of eight from the number of new cases reported Thursday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, five residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 95 deaths were reported Friday from nursing or personal care facilities, compared with 191 new deaths reported Thursday. The statewide total is 2,991, which includes two from Butler County and three from Armstrong County.
There are 259,210 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 344 in Venango County, 570 in Clarion County, 45 in Forest County, 811 in Crawford County, 1,027 in Mercer County, 2,958 in Butler County, 397 in Jefferson County, 2,955 in Erie County, 235 in Warren County and 955 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 770 total tests through Thursday, including 583 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 28 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has one positive COVID-19 in-patient. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 3,717 total tests through Thursday, including 2,319 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 229 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, there are eight Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Four of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and four are suspected of having it. There is one COVID-19 patient in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS said the system has had several weeks of sustained low numbers of COVID-19 cases. The system's reopening steering committee announced the following changes: in-patient chemical dependency treatment, on a limited basis; outpatient clinics and testing sites will continue to risk stratify patients who may be seen; surgical services will expand Monday.
BHS said personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing supplies continue to be adequate for current and planned patient volume.
— Meadville Medical Center on Friday reported it had conducted a total of 568 tests, 14 of which were positive and 531 of which were negative. The remaining 23 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 183 (6 deaths); Allegheny, 1,582 (141 deaths); Armstrong, 57 (5 deaths); Beaver, 516 (83 deaths); Bedford, 30 (1 death); Berks, 3,593 (207 deaths); Blair, 32; Bradford, 41 (2 deaths); Bucks, 4,325 (410 deaths); Butler, 202 (6 deaths); Cambria, 49 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 206 (17 deaths); Centre, 129 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,060 (218 deaths); Clarion, 24 (1 death); Clearfield, 33; Clinton, 43; Columbia, 334 (33 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 492 (41 deaths); Dauphin, 912 (41 deaths); Delaware, 5,409 (466 deaths); Elk, 6 (1 death); Erie, 129 (3 deaths); Fayette, 87 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 580 (17 deaths); Fulton, 11; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 204; Indiana, 84 (6 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,273 (141 deaths); Lancaster, 2,428 (186 deaths); Lawrence, 72 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 863 (19 deaths); Lehigh, 3,396 (136 deaths); Luzerne, 2,491 (127 deaths); Lycoming, 141 (7 deaths); McKean, 10 (1 death); Mercer, 83 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 57; Monroe, 1,242 (70 deaths); Montgomery, 5,697 (608 deaths); Montour, 50 (1 death); Northampton, 2,600 (196 deaths); Northumberland, 136; Perry, 36 (1 death); Philadelphia, 15,835 (1,004 deaths); Pike, 458 (22 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 506 (15 deaths); Snyder, 33 (2 deaths); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 82 (14 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 44 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 2; Washington, 129 (4 deaths); Wayne, 107 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 423 (32 deaths); Wyoming, 28 (3 deaths); York, 828 (16 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (28%)