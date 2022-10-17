Franklin state police have been advised by Pittsburgh-area police to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman who has ties to Venango County.
Castle Shannon police said they are searching for Emily Stalter, 32, who has family with property in Venango County. She was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Trader Joe's in Upper St. Clair.
Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned for her well-being.
Police describe Stalter as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and recently shaved brown hair. She might be wearing a blue Trader Joe's T-shirt with some floral design.
Police said Stalter was driving a red Toyota Solara convertible with Pennsylvania registration "LZS," which was located Friday on a private road in West Mead Township, near Meadville.
The investigation has shown her to also have been in Washington County and then Mercer County.
Police ask anyone with information about Stalter's whereabouts to call 911 and ask to be connected to Castle Shannon police.