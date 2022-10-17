Franklin state police have been advised by Pittsburgh-area police to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman who has ties to Venango County.

Castle Shannon police said they are searching for Emily Stalter, 32, who has family with property in Venango County. She was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Trader Joe's in Upper St. Clair.

Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Police describe Stalter as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and recently shaved brown hair. She might be wearing a blue Trader Joe's T-shirt with some floral design.

Police said Stalter was driving a red Toyota Solara convertible with Pennsylvania registration "LZS," which was located Friday on a private road in West Mead Township, near Meadville.

The investigation has shown her to also have been in Washington County and then Mercer County.

Police ask anyone with information about Stalter's whereabouts to call 911 and ask to be connected to Castle Shannon police.

Local high school sports scores 10-14-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 34, Conneaut Area 7; Meadville 77, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, DuBois 7; Keystone 45, Kane 13; Union-A-C Valley 42, Smethport 7; Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7; Warren 42, Titusville 17; Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22; Mercer 15, Lakeview 13; Cambridge Spr…

Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.

Local high school sports scores 10-11-22

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cranberry 3, Oil City 1; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 1; Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 0; C-L 3, A-C Valley 1; Keystone 3, Moniteau 0; Redbank Valley 3, Union 0; Clarion 3, North Clarion 0

Local high school sports scores 10-7-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21; Seneca 57, Franklin 3; Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14; Redbank Valley 52, Kane 6; Brockway 21, Keystone 20; Port Allegany 42, Union-A-C Valley 14; Hickory 24, Grove City 14; Titusville 43, Maplewood 14; Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14

Local high school sports scores 10-4-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Commodore Perry 0; Cranberry 3, Karns City 1; Clarion 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; Keystone 3, Union 0; North Clarion 3, Forest Area 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, Redbank Valley 1.

Local high school sports scores 10-3-22

SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Union 0; Oil City 3, Commodore Perry 2; Keystone 3, North Clarion 0; Homer Center 3, Redbank Valley 1; Christian Life Academy 3, Lighthouse Baptist 0.

Local high school sports scores 9-30-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Meadville 35, Oil City 0; Warren 36, Franklin 7; Central Clarion 26, Karns City 20 (OT); Ridgway 26, Keystone 20; Redbank Valley 38, Union/A-C Valley 8; Titusville 27, Conneaut Area 0; Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14; Mercer 28, Maplewood 7

Bridge in Cranberry closed

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.

Local high school sports scores 9-23-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Northwestern 21, Oil City 20; Central Clarion 48, Bradford 7; Keystone 41, Smethport 14; Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33; Union/A-C Valley 37, Kane 19; Grove City 22, Slippery Rock 21; Seneca 46, Titusville 35; Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13; Mercer 45, Cochranton 0; Reynolds…

Planned solar farm in Cranberry meets opposition

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.

Local high school sports scores 9-22-22

Girls Volleyball: Oil City 3, Mercer 1; Greenville 3, Franklin 0; Reynolds 3, Rocky Grove 0; Redbank Valley 3, Cranberry 1; A-C Valley 3, Punxsutawney 1; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; C-L 3, North Clarion 1

Fallen nurses honored at Venango Campus event

About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.

Local high school sports scores 9-16-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 64, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7; Union/A-C Valley 26, Brockway 20; Meadville 69, Titusville 7; Grove City 41, Sharon 25; Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7

Police seek theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Two Mile to host fall regatta

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.

Local high school sports scores 9-13-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Wilmington 1; Greenville 3, Oil City 0; Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Rocky Grove 3, Farrell 1; Cranberry 3, Moniteau 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Forest Area 0; North Clarion 3, Union 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 11, Oil City 0; Forest Area 3, Keystone 1